Uganda: Besigye Treason Witness Questioned Over Return to Nairobi Apartment

Kizza Besigye's co-accused Obeid Lutale's legal team on Tuesday got its long-awaited opportunity to cross-examine British-American Andrew Wilson, a key prosecution witness in the treason case.

Led by Faruk Kizito Kamulegeya, the defence team spent considerable time seeking to distance their client from the charges, although the principal accused, Kizza Besigye, who remains absent from the proceedings, featured prominently during the cross-examination.

With details surrounding the events that led to Besigye's arrest in Nairobi, Kenya, still scanty, one of the key revelations on Tuesday was that Wilson slept at the same apartment where his counterparts had earlier been arrested.

The revelation is significant because Wilson had earlier told court that he left the room to evade arrest but had not explained how he later ended up back at the same apartment to sleep.

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On the same issue, Wilson maintained that he had not been in contact with the arresting entourage beforehand. However, he also revealed that recording devices allegedly taken from the apartment were later returned to him by personnel from the Kenyan police.

The accounts prompted Lutale's defence team to question Wilson about his role in the arrest of the accused, but he maintained that he had no role in the operation.

Wilson had earlier told court that he travelled to Kenya from Uganda for the Nairobi meeting. However, he has not disclosed exactly how he travelled there, beyond stating that he went by road and was handed over to another Kenyan team at a border crossing he could not recall.

Throughout his testimony, Wilson has consistently referred to details of his movements and the operation as "classified", suggesting that he could not divulge certain information because it was privileged to the intelligence operation.

The prosecution is expected to re-examine Wilson on Thursday, September 17.