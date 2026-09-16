Uganda, Somalia Forces Strengthen Security Coordination in Lower Shabelle

Ugandan and Somali security forces have agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in Somalia's Lower Shabelle Region as part of efforts to improve community safety and consolidate stability.

The commitment was reached during a joint security meeting in Buulo Mareer on Tuesday involving local authorities, military commanders and representatives of partner forces operating in the region.

The meeting reviewed the security situation in Kontunwaarrey District and surrounding areas, with participants emphasising closer cooperation between security forces, local authorities and communities.

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Kontunwaarrey District Commissioner Ibrahim Haji Hussein called for greater collaboration among local leaders, elders and youth to support stability and protect communities.

Lt Col Don Naijuka, the Commanding Officer of the UPDF 143 Infantry Battalion, said continued cooperation among the forces was critical to maintaining security in Lower Shabelle.

"The continued cooperation and teamwork among the security forces are critical to strengthening stability and protecting communities in Lower Shabelle," Naijuka said.

The meeting brought together commanders and representatives from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Somali National Army (SNA) and the specialised Danab Brigade.

Maj Faarax, Commanding Officer of the SNA 62nd Infantry Battalion, commended Uganda for its continued involvement in Somalia and contribution to peace and security efforts on the continent.

He said Uganda and Somalia share a commitment to promoting peace, security and the wellbeing of African communities.