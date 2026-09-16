East Africa: Uganda Calls for Stronger Regional Action As Horn of Africa Crises Deepen

Uganda has called for stronger regional cooperation and conflict prevention as the Horn of Africa faces overlapping political, security, humanitarian and climate-related crises.

Speaking at the 74th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers in Djibouti, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, said the region requires collective solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend national borders.

Kasolo urged IGAD member states to prioritise conflict prevention, inclusive governance, climate resilience and economic integration while strengthening coordination among regional institutions.

He called for stronger early-warning mechanisms, free movement of people, capital, goods and services, as well as expanded regional trade corridors.

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Kasolo also urged member states to address the root causes of displacement and assess the wider implications of the conflict in the Middle East, including potential spillover effects on the Horn of Africa.

Uganda further called for predictable financing, transparency and accountability in IGAD resource management, as well as equitable geographical representation in the organisation's senior and technical structures.

The country also called for stronger oversight of the Regional Migration Fund.

Reaffirming Uganda's commitment to regional peace and security, Kasolo highlighted the country's longstanding contribution to peace operations in Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan.

He also stressed the importance of regular Ordinary Sessions of the IGAD Council of Ministers to strengthen oversight and sustain regional engagement.