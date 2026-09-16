Malawi: Civil Servants Banned From Cozy Hotel Trips - Crackdown On Bonkers Junkets to Save Taxpayers' Cash

15 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Civil servants have been ordered to pack away their suitcases and cancel their posh hotel bookings as bosses launch a brutal crackdown on cozy government junkets.

Top brass at the Office of the President and Cabinet have put an IMMEDIATE stop to all taxpayer-funded workshops, seminars, and lavish away-days outside official work stations.

The extraordinary ban aims to smash reckless public spending and haul bureaucrats back into reality.

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In a blistering directive, Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Adack Saidi warned department heads to stop splashing the cash on external venues and start using their own bloody offices instead.

Under the tough new rules, officials must now use existing government facilities--such as basic boardrooms and backroom meeting spaces--for their daily chats.

STRICT NEW ORDERS

NO MORE HOTEL JUNKETS: All government-funded external venues are strictly off-limits.

USE YOUR OWN ROOMS: Meetings must take place in existing, no-frills government facilities.

TOTAL COMPLIANCE: Department bosses face strict orders to police every single penny spent.

Controlling officers across all ministries have been told in no uncertain terms to enforce the ban or face the consequences, as the government scrambles to protect the public purse.

Bosses insists the drastic lockdown on perks is essential to enforce real fiscal discipline and keep national development on track--starting by ending the gravy train for good.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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