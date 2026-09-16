South Africa: High-Level Team Formed to Tackle Ekurhuleni Murders

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has assured the nation that a high-level, multidisciplinary team has the required expertise to investigate a streak of murders of women in Ekurhuleni.

"The team is in place, and I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the South African Police Service has the experience, the high-level expertise, to investigate cases of this kind.

"I also give you the assurance that the political leadership has a responsibility which we will shoulder, to work with our law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the investigation continues until we get clarity, a result that the families deserve, and our people expect," Cachalia said.

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The Minister, together with the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, Social Development Minister Dina Pule, Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, briefed the media on Tuesday evening.

Over the weekend, police revealed the discovery of the bodies of four women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

Two more bodies were subsequently discovered in different areas of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng on Monday (14 September 2026) and on Tuesday morning (15 September 2026), with the discovery of an eighth body announced in the evening.

Visibility

Furthermore, police will "massively expand" visibility through Operation Shanela in Kempton Park and the surrounding areas.

"The police will lock down this area in the coming weeks.

"The community will see the presence of the South African Police Service, and we will mobilise all necessary law enforcement capabilities, working with our communities," the Acting Minister stated.

In addition, police are offering a R400 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of any perpetrator or perpetrators.

"I want to say the police are not depending on offering rewards. And I'm sure that the people out there, our people, want to report to the police without the necessity of a monetary reward.

"That's not what is needed. What is just needed is your humanity, your self-respect, your dignity, your determination to secure justice for the victims," Cachalia said.

A moment of reflection

The Minister described the discovery of the eight bodies as "deeply distressing", noting that "we live in a society in which...the women of our society, our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our children are unsafe".

One of the victims is 38-year-old Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo, whose disappearance - after going on a run - over the weekend sparked widespread reporting on the incidents.

Her body was positively identified by her family on Monday.

"The thought that someone can go out on a run to participate in a happy event, never to return home, is too unbearable to think about. So, at this moment, we pause to reflect on the implications of living in a society with this level of violence directed against females or women of our society, the high murder rates, the levels of rape, of domestic violence, because that is the challenge we face.

"The President has declared this a national crisis. And I can say that the Ministers who are leading on this matter and through various programs, including the efforts of the South African Police Service, every effort is being made to overcome this terrible scourge.

"Perhaps, in this moment, our society will reflect on who we are, on where we are, and the journey we must still travel. So, in this moment of reflection, let us unite to strive for the justice of eight young women and all women in our society who live in constant danger, with constant fear. That is just not acceptable," Cachalia said.

He called on communities, Community Policing Forums, community patrollers, church leaders and community-based organisations to stand with police.

"We have a noble task to accomplish. That is the task of achieving justice for the victims of these dastardly crimes. Let me say that in this situation, acting with wisdom and responsibility is also very important. Rumour, wild speculation on social media platforms and in other places is not going to help.

"What is needed is committed law enforcement, visible policing, expert investigation, with the support of our people, with the support of our communities to whom we owe our energy, our effort, our determination to bring about some measure of consolation in a moment of darkness, in a moment of tragedy.

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Top priority

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the investigations into the murders be prioritised by police.

READ | Ekurhuleni murders are a priority - President Ramaphosa

"I have spoken to the Minister of Police and the Acting National Police Commissioner, who have briefed me on the investigation. I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

"Our law enforcement agencies are undertaking this work in partnership with citizens, on whom we depend for any information that may help end these attacks on women.

"If anyone has information about these incidents or if you are missing a relative or friend, please contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.