Somalia: 10 Young Women Begin Journalism Internships Across Somalia

Ten young women from three Somali universities have begun a four-month journalism internship programme, giving them an opportunity to gain practical experience and strengthen their skills in some of the country's media organisations.

The interns come from the Somali National University, Mogadishu University and Hormuud University. During the four-month programme, they will gain hands-on experience at six media organisations: SONNA, Radio Muqdisho, Somali National Television (SNTV), Astaan Media, Radio Kulmiye and Shabelle Radio & TV.

The programme aims to help young women connect their university education with practical newsroom experience. Through the placements, they will have opportunities to develop their skills in reporting, media production and other areas of journalism.

For the interns, the opportunity is more than just professional training. It is a chance to take an important step towards careers they have long hoped to pursue.

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"An opportunity we have been waiting for"

Khadijo Salad Abdiqadir, a second-year student at Mogadishu University, said she is very happy to have been selected for the programme.

"As women, this is an opportunity we have been hoping for. Bringing young women together, giving them opportunities and connecting them with different media organisations where we can gain valuable experience is very important to us."

Khadijo said the internship could make a significant difference in her life, particularly because she has started her placement at a media organisation where she has always wanted to work.

"I hope that by the end of these four months, I will have gained confidence, practical experience and knowledge that will help me in my future career."

She also expressed her appreciation to UNDP for helping make the opportunity possible.

"A step towards my dream"

Faadumo Abdi Qaasin, a final-year student at the Somali National University, said the internship is an opportunity she has been looking for.

"I have always been looking for an internship like this, so this opportunity is very important to me."

Faadumo hopes to use the internship to expand her knowledge and gain the practical experience she needs to pursue a career in journalism.

"My dream is to become a skilled and respected journalist who can make a positive contribution to society. I hope this opportunity will be an important step towards achieving that dream."

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Creating opportunities for young women

The internship programme is part of Bilan Media's efforts to support young Somali women and create opportunities for them to enter and grow within the media industry.

By placing university students in different media organisations, the programme gives the interns an opportunity to learn from experienced journalists, understand professional newsroom environments and build practical skills that can support their future careers.

The programme is supported by the European Union in Somalia in partnership with UNDP.

For these ten young women, the next four months will be an opportunity to turn classroom knowledge into practical experience and take an important step towards building their careers in Somali journalism.

Written by Farhio Mohamed Hussein, Editor-in-Chief of Bilan Media.