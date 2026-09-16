Nigeria: Six in 10 Nigerian Domestic Flights Delayed in August - Report

The NCAA's latest figures reveal the scale of flight disruptions faced by domestic air travellers in August, with delays ranging from less than an hour to three hours or more.

Nearly six in every 10 domestic flights operated by Nigerian airlines in August were delayed, according to a new report released by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), highlighting the difficulties faced by air travellers across the country.

The NCAA recorded 7,961 domestic flights during the month, of which 4,765 were delayed. Put simply, about 60 per cent of the flights did not leave at their scheduled times.

The regulator also recorded 36 cancelled flights during the month.

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The figures were released days after the NCAA warned airlines over recurring flight delays, crew shortages and other operational problems, urging carriers to ensure their schedules match the aircraft and crew available to them.

Although the overall number of delays was high, most involved relatively short waiting periods.

The NCAA said 2,801 flights were delayed between 16 minutes and one hour. Another 1,322 flights were delayed by between one and two hours.

However, the disruption became more serious for hundreds of flights. A total of 407 flights were delayed by between two and three hours, while 235 flights were delayed for three hours or more.

In other words, more than 600 flights kept passengers waiting for at least two hours during the month.

The figures also show that the problem was spread across several airlines, although some carriers recorded significantly more delays than others.

Air Peace records highest number of delays

Air Peace recorded the highest number of delayed flights, with 1,330 delays from 1,864 flights operated in August; roughly seven out of every 10 Air Peace flights were delayed during the month.

Of its delayed flights, 666 were delayed by between 16 minutes and one hour, 400 by between one and two hours, 156 by between two and three hours, and 108 by three hours or more.

The airline also recorded seven cancellations.

United Nigeria Airlines recorded the second-highest number of delays, with 943 delayed flights out of 1,231 operations.

Its figures show that 442 flights were delayed by between 16 minutes and one hour, 344 by between one and two hours, 116 by between two and three hours, and 41 by three hours or more.

United Nigeria also recorded the highest number of cancellations, with eight flights cancelled during the month.

Enugu Air followed with 582 delayed flights from 878 operations, including 343 delays of between 16 minutes and one hour and 46 delays lasting three hours or more. The airline recorded four cancellations.

Meanwhile, Value Jet recorded 435 delays across 767 flights, while Ibom Air recorded 254 delays across 560 flights.

Aero recorded 246 delays from 469 flights, while Rano Air had 216 delays from 503 operations.

Max Air recorded 204 delays from 336 flights, while Arik had 188 delays from 301 operations.

Other airlines recorded lower numbers of delayed flights. Overland had 139 delays from 239 flights, Green Africa recorded 114 from 226 flights, Binani had 22 from 57 flights, XE Jet recorded 40 from 127 flights, and UMZA Air had 52 delays from 403 operations.

The NCAA recorded no flight operation for NGEagle during the month.

NCAA demands better planning

The figures come against the backdrop of renewed pressure from the aviation regulator for airlines to improve their handling of flight disruptions.

During separate meetings with Air Peace and Max Air at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja on 10 September, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, questioned the effectiveness of the operational buffers being maintained by airlines in view of recurring delays and cancellations.

While acknowledging that factors such as weather, diversions and airport restrictions could affect flight operations, Mr Najomo stressed the need for airlines to plan and maintain effective contingency arrangements.

He also called for better communication with passengers whenever disruptions occur.

At the meeting, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, said the airline had 20 aircraft, with five on ground and 15 serviceable. The airline said it deliberately operated between 80 and 85 flights daily to maintain a buffer against disruptions.

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She attributed some of its recent operational problems to technical issues, including bird-strike damage, shortages of aircraft components and a cracked windshield, as well as weather and airport restrictions.

The General Manager, Ground Operations/Business Development of Max Air, Raymond Omadiagbe, said the airline had three Boeing 737 aircraft available for domestic operations and that all three were serviceable. However, he said only two were being operated because of crew limitations.

The airline added that it had reduced its schedule to match the resources available to it and had also stopped late-night Kano operations following passenger feedback.

Both airlines identified pilot retention as one of the challenges affecting their operations.

The NCAA said it was supporting training-bond arrangements and considering measures to facilitate foreign crew validation, while stressing the importance of proper licence verification and simulator checks.

Mr Najomo said the regulator would continue to support airlines but expected operators to maintain realistic schedules, comply with aviation regulations and improve passenger care.