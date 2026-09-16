Nigeria: 94 New CCB Officers Graduate From EFCC Academy After Training in Investigation, Enforcement

CCB chairperson asked the candidates to protect the confidentiality of declarations and files, reject gifts or favours that could compromise their duties, and conduct thorough investigations.

Ninety-four newly recruited officers of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have graudated from the Academy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after receiving training in basic investigation and enforcement.

The four-week training programme ended with a ceremony held at the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja, on Monday.

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At the ceremony, CCB Chairman Abdullahi Bello announced the results of the assessment conducted during the training.

He said 94 officers completed the assessment. While 32 officers scored 80 per cent and above, 50 scored 70 per cent and above. "Three officers scored 90 per cent and above," Mr Bello said. But he did not provide the range of the scores of the remaining nine out of the 94 candidates who completed the assessments.

Mr Bello, who also indicated that a total of 102 new CCB recruits undertook the training, was also silent on what became of the eight candidates who did not complete the assessments.

He described the four-week 'Basic Investigation and Enforcement Training' as historic because it marked the first time the CCB had sent a full set of newly recruited officers to the academy for training in investigation and enforcement.

He said the training was necessary because the bureau's constitutional mandate required officers who could investigate, examine and enforce the Code of Conduct for Public Officers while maintaining personal integrity.

The chairperson reminded the graduates that the completion of the course marked the beginning of their "responsibilities rather than the end of their training."

He added that Nigeria needed officers who would perform their duties without fear or favour.

He therefore warned the officers that some subjects of investigations could attempt to compromise them through intimidation, gifts or promises.

He instructed them to protect the confidentiality of declarations and files, reject gifts or favours that could compromise their duties, and conduct thorough investigations.

"Unauthorised disclosure is not carelessness; it is an offence," he said.

He therefore charged the new officers to go and serve "with integrity. Serve with courage. Serve Nigeria."

'Stand by difficult decisions when necessary'

Also speaking at the closing ceremony, the EFCC chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, also listed some of the principles the officers should abide by as including professionalism.

"You don't give what you don't have," he said, while encouraging them to pursue excellence and discipline in the way they performed their duties and presented themselves.

He said courage would be essential because the officers would have to take difficult decisions in the course of their work.

According to him, some decisions could put them under pressure, so they must be prepared to "stand by difficult decisions when necessary."

He also told them that without integrity, they had nothing.

"You must learn to say no to corrupt practices," he said, warning that officers who compromised themselves would eventually be exposed.

"And so be careful. Do your job diligently," the EFCC chairman said.

Mr Olukoyede congratulated the officers and welcomed them to what he described as "the world of challenges" and "the world of battle."

Similarly, Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF) who represented the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, also urged the new officers not to compromise their integrity.

He said the officers were joining the public service at a time when concerns about the moral standards of public servants were growing.

He referred to a situation "where a public servant of Grade Level 8 can no longer explain the source of his income," but noted that the main question was: "Will you compromise? Will you betray Nigeria? Nigeria is in need of you."

He expressed hope that the lessons from the training would remain with the officers as they begin their careers.

Others commend CCB, EFCC collaboration

Suleiman Haruna, who represented the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, told the graduating officers that their newly acquired skills must translate into professional conduct and effective performance.

He stressed that the work of CCB officers could directly affect public confidence in government.

He described the fight against corruption as a shared responsibility involving government institutions, the media, civil society, professional bodies and citizens.

The representative said the CCB occupied an important position in Nigeria's governance structure because of its constitutional responsibility to promote high standards of conduct in public office and enforce the Code of Conduct for public officers.

Mr Haruna therefore agreed that the training in investigation and enforcement, alongside the emphasis on discipline, integrity, professionalism, confidentiality and respect for the law, was important to "public confidence in government institutions."

He said the fight against corruption could not depend on enforcement alone. It also required prevention, ethical leadership, public enlightenment, strong institutions and a culture that rejected corruption.

He, however, pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation had an important role in that effort.

According to him, communication is not limited to announcing government policies and activities. It also involved helping citizens understand the values and responsibilities that support good governance.

He urged the officers to demonstrate personally the integrity they would be required to enforce.

The ministry, he said, would continue to use its communication platforms and engagement with the media to help Nigerians understand the work of institutions such as the CCB and why their success mattered to national development.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Abel Enitan, represented by Dkalba Danjuma, and chairperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Adamu, represented by Chinyere Emeoha, also commended the collaboration between the CCB and EFCC.

A retired judge of the Federal High Court, Ibrahim Buba, also commended the collaboration.

The Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Hafsat Bakari, represented by Babagana Bashir, Chief Operating Officer of the Finance Sector, told the graduating officers that financial intelligence was not an end in itself.

He said its value depended on how rigorously the information was assessed, carefully corroborated and thoroughly handled.

Training prepares officers for CCB duties

The EFCC Academy said the four-week Basic Investigation and Enforcement Training was designed to strengthen the professional knowledge, investigative competence, discipline and ethical standards of the participating CCB officers.

It said corruption was complex and constantly evolving, making it necessary for institutions to share knowledge, develop professional capacity and work together within their respective mandates.

On behalf of Joseph Ogwiji, the Acting Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Stephanie Philip, who was the course coordinator, formally presented the 2026 CCB Cadet Class to the CCB at the event.

Mrs Philip said the officers were ready for deployment into the service of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

She said the 2026 CCB Cadet Class officers arrived at the academy with limited knowledge of what it meant to serve with the CCB but were leaving as disciplined, informed and transformed officers.

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She said the four-week programme was structured around four areas: legal framework, investigations, field studies and general studies.

Under the legal framework, the officers "were trained on the Code of Conduct Act, Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Money Laundering Act, Proceeds of Crime Act, Public Service Rules, the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution and asset declaration procedures."

Mrs Philip also said the training covered ethics and the core values of integrity, accountability and patriotism.

Ahmad Adam, who received the Best in Command and Leadership award at the event, spoke on behalf of the graduating officers.

"This basic investigation and enforcement training at the EFCC Academy has equipped us with the knowledge, discipline and skills needed to serve our nation better," she declared, and added that the instructors challenged and shaped the officers throughout the training.

Other officers who received awards were Asuku Maryam Ahuoiza, who was named Overall Best Trainee; Dokubo Onengiye William, who emerged as First Runner-Up in the overall trainee ranking.

Also, Ikpor Elvis Chiemerie emerged as Second Runner-Up in the overall trainee ranking while Adanegbe Odosa was awarded the Most Transformed Trainee.

Background

The CCB, in collaboration with the EFCC, commenced the four-week Basic Investigation and Enforcement Training for 102 newly recruited CCB officers on 10 August.

At the opening of the programme, EFCC Mr Olukoyede described the initiative as a significant step in the relationship between the two institutions.

The CCB , one of Nigeria's oldest anti-corruption institutions, was established in 1979, while its legal mandate was established in 1989.

It is about the only core anti-corruption agency established by the constitution.

The bureau receives and examines asset declarations, investigates complaints of breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers and refers appropriate cases to the Code of Conduct Tribunal.