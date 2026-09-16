South Africa: Home Affairs Commences Repatriation of KZN Asylum Seekers

The Department of Home Affairs has begun relocating asylum seekers and refugees outside its offices on Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said the relocation began at 5 am as directed by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration.

"A total of 278 individuals will be transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, following engagements with relevant stakeholders and representatives of the affected communities. These engagements resulted in an agreement to proceed with the relocation.

"The IMC presented the displaced communities with two options: returning to their areas of residence or relocating to Lindela. Following a series of consultations, the option of relocation to Lindela was agreed upon," the department explained.

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Law enforcement officers are escorting the group during the relocation process while Che Guevara Road has been cleared to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws and to maintain public order.

In addition, Gift of the Givers has secured food parcels to support the individuals during the relocation.

"Government will continue discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regarding possible options to resettle the group in another country," said the department.

Last week, government condemned sporadic acts of violence at Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, emphasising that immigration management and law enforcement are the sole responsibility of the state.

READ | Government condemns sporadic violence at Che Guevara in KwaZulu-Natal

"We condemn the sporadic acts of violence such as we have seen at Che Guevara in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal recently. We reiterate our fervent stance that immigration management and the concomitant law enforcement remain solely the responsibility of government and nobody else," said Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi at a media briefing of the IMC on Migration on Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

In a statement on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said the provincial government remains "committed to promoting social cohesion, upholding the rule of law and ensuring that matters involving immigration and community safety are addressed through the appropriate legal and administrative processes."