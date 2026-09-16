Nigerian Bottling Company Marks 75 Years of Growing With Nigeria

press release

At a gala event held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commemorate the anniversary, the Company reaffirmed its long term commitment to Nigeria

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, a leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola HBC Group, on Monday marked its 75th anniversary in Nigeria with a gala event held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the special guest of honour, was represented by George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who congratulated NBC on the milestone and commended the Coca-Cola system for its sustained investment in Nigeria.

Delivering the President' remarks, Akume said: "Seventy-five years ago, Nigerian Bottling Company began a journey in Lagos. Tonight, we celebrate what that journey has produced. But more importantly, we look forward to what the next chapter can bring: more investment, stronger industries, better jobs, deeper local production and greater opportunities for Nigerians."

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"We welcome companies willing to produce in Nigeria, develop Nigerian talent, strengthen local supply chains and contribute to the communities in which they operate," he added.

Since its first production run in Ebute Metta in 1951, NBC has grown into an operation spanning eight plants, eleven depots and 52 commercial territories, supporting jobs, local supply chains, talent development and community investment across Nigeria. Through its operations and value chain, NBC continues to contribute to economic activity across manufacturing, logistics, distribution, retail and other sectors.

Reflecting on the company's origin, Anastassis G David, Chairman of Coca-Cola HBC, said: "In 1951, Anastasios Leventis negotiated the rights for the whole of Nigeria. It was a big, bold decision, but it was also a statement of belief. Belief in Nigeria, as a country of exceptional importance, scale and prospect.

Belief in its people--in communities across the nation. And belief in what could be achieved by investing for the long term. This belief echoes our own confidence in Nigeria's future, which remains as strong today as it has ever been."

Speaking at the event, Sola David-Borha, Chairperson of the Board, Nigerian Bottling Company, said the company's endurance rested on trust, earned over time through consistency and sound governance.

A recent economic impact study by Steward Redqueen reported that the CocaCola system contributed approximately US$1 billion in value-added economic activity across its value chain in Nigeria in 2024, and supported more than 160,000 jobs, including nearly 3,000 direct roles and approximately 157,200 jobs in sectors including retail, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and services.

The study also found that the CocaCola system sourced almost US$601 million worth of goods and services from suppliers in Nigeria in the same year.

Goran Sladic, Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company, said: "Seventy-five years of Nigerian Bottling Company is 75 years of growing with Nigeria. We are proud of the role we have played in creating opportunities, developing people, supporting communities and strengthening local value chains. As we look to the future, our ambition is to build on that legacy and continue creating value for years to come."

Zoran Bogdanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola HBC, reaffirmed the Group's commitment to Nigeria. "This is a remarkable milestone for any company. For us, it represents far more than longevity. It reflects a shared history with Nigeria, a country where Coca-Cola HBC's story began, and a history of which we are very proud," he said.

Mr Bogdanovic said the Coca-Cola system continues to deliver on its 2024 commitment to invest up to US$1 billion in Nigeria over five years, subject to a predictable and enabling business environment.

"We have already begun advancing that commitment through investments to expand manufacturing capacity at our Asejire Plant in Oyo State and our Challawa Plant in Kano State," he said.

The investments are expected to strengthen production capability, support Nigeria's growing consumer market and create further opportunities across the local manufacturing and supply ecosystem.

Marking the anniversary, Mr Bogdanovic announced a $1.25million commitment by the CocaCola HBC Foundation to support young Nigerian entrepreneurs over the next three years, helping them build and sustain businesses in Nigeria's hospitality and food service sector through business grants, structured entrepreneurship training, business formalisation support and dedicated mentorship.

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"Through this initiative, we hope to help create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and support the long-term growth of Nigeria's hospitality and food service sector," he said.

The commitment builds on Coca-Cola HBC's broader social investment in Nigeria, spanning youth and women empowerment, access to clean water, environmental sustainability, and waste collection and recycling.

The CocaCola Foundation has also committed US$1.25 million to advance more sustainable water solutions for thousands of Nigerians.

Henrique Braun, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, highlighted the enduring partnership between The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola HBC: "One of the Coca-Cola system's greatest strengths is how we work together with our bottling partners to create value for the communities we serve."

"In Nigeria, that commitment goes beyond our business. The Coca-Cola Foundation is separately supporting efforts to expand access to safe water in Lagos and Abuja, helping more communities build resilience for the future."

"As NBC marks 75 years, we're proud to celebrate this milestone and continue growing with Nigeria."