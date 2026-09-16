South Africa: Suspect Sought as Police Probe Ekurhuleni Murders - South African News Briefs - September 16, 2026

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Police Pursue Person of Interest in Ekurhuleni Murders

Police said that they are pursuing a person of interest in connection with the deaths of eight women in Ekurhuleni, reports EWN. Police have not disclosed the individual's identity or gender, and they have not confirmed which cases the person may be linked to. The women have been found since July, with several discovered half-naked and bruised. Investigators are examining whether the deaths are connected but have cautioned against concluding that a single person or group is responsible for all eight cases. A separate suspect arrested after the first body was found remains in custody.

Madlanga Commission to Hear Vetting Expert

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The Madlanga Commission is set to hear evidence from an international vetting expert as it investigates allegations of criminal infiltration within law enforcement agencies, reports SABC News. The expert will testify about the processes used to assess the integrity and suitability of people appointed to law enforcement positions. The evidence could shed light on whether existing vetting systems effectively identify candidates suitable for senior roles, amid testimony on the conduct and integrity of senior law enforcement officials.

SASSA Grant System Faces Scrutiny Over Bank Checks

The South African Social Security Agency's automated verification system for the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant is reportedly causing problems for some applicants because bank transactions can be interpreted as income, according to Wits University legal expert Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima. The system checks applicants’ information against government and banking records to determine whether they exceed the income threshold. She said such checks are necessary to prevent people from receiving benefits they do not qualify for. She raised concerns about the heavy reliance on an automated process, which may not account for the nature or source of individual bank transactions.

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