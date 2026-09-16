Zimbabwe: Constitutional Amendments a 'Step Back for Democracy', Regional Watchdog Says Zimbabwe Set a Bad Precedent in SADC

THE Southern Africa Coalition for Democracy and Accountability (SACDA) has described Zimbabwe's constitutional changes extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term, as well as those of parliamentarians and councillors, as a major democratic regression.

Through the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act, signed into law by Mnangagwa in July, the country introduced sweeping changes, including extending the terms of the President, Parliament and local authorities from five to seven years, postponing the next general elections from 2028 to 2030 and replacing direct presidential elections with a parliamentary vote.

In a statement to mark International Day of Democracy, observed annually on September 15, SACDA said Zimbabwe had taken a step backwards democratically.

"In Zimbabwe, constitutional changes extending incumbents' terms and weakening direct presidential accountability represent democratic regression.

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"Constitutions should regulate power, not be reshaped to suit whoever currently holds it. Amendments that materially benefit incumbents should never proceed without meaningful public consultation and direct popular approval," read the statement.

The constitutional changes have been criticised by some political observers and civic groups as measures that could entrench Mnangagwa's rule, while supporters have defended the amendments as part of a broader restructuring of the country's constitutional and governance framework.

Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, had been viewed by some political observers as a possible contender to succeed him under the previous constitutional timetable, which would have seen the presidential term expire in 2028.

SACDA also criticised developments in other Southern African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which it said was pursuing constitutional changes that could benefit incumbent President Félix Tshisekedi.

"In the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Félix Tshisekedi, once an opposition figure who publicly called on Joseph Kabila to respect his own constitutional term limit, is now following a similar path.

"The Senate has adopted a bill opening a referendum route to a new constitution that would reset the presidential term count, while formally leaving the existing term-limit clause untouched.

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"Tshisekedi says he will not seek a third term unless the Congolese people ask for it; his opponents call it a constitutional coup by another name," read the statement further.