Nigeria: Gridlock Strands Motorists On Lateef Jakande Road, Isheri, Berger

Motorists were stranded for hours on Tuesday evening as traffic built up along Lateef Jakande Road, Omole Phase 1, Isheri and Ojodu Berger in Lagos.

Motorists were still stuck in traffic on Tuesday night along the Lateef Jakande Road, Omole Phase 1, Isheri and Ojodu Berger axis, more than three hours after the gridlock began.

The traffic started around 6:30 p.m. and was still heavy as of 10:19 p.m., with vehicles moving slowly along several parts of the route.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This PREMIUM TIMES reporter who walked from Omole Phase 1 towards Berger saw long queues of vehicles on the road.

At Isheri, the traffic was particularly heavy, with many workers and business owners returning home caught in the gridlock.

The immediate cause of the traffic was not known at the time of filing this report.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had also not given an explanation for the congestion on its X account as of 10:19 p.m.

No LASTMA official was seen along some of the affected sections during the reporter's walk from Omole Phase 1 to Berger.

Traffic was also heavy around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where a 40-foot container-laden truck crashed at the exit of Kara Bridge on Tuesday.

LASTMA said the truck suffered brake failure and rammed into the road demarcation blocks and other vehicles.

The agency stated that its officials and police personnel were deployed to the scene to control traffic and evacuate the affected vehicles.

The crash happened while repair work was ongoing on Kara Bridge.

The federal government began a two-week repair of damaged expansion joints on the bridge on 8 September. The work is expected to end on 22 September.

The Acting Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in Ogun State, Richard Adeleye, stated that the repairs were necessary because the expansion joints had exceeded their service life and posed risks to motorists.

Mr Adeleye noted that the work was being done in phases to reduce its effect on traffic.

"There will be traffic control here from the 8th of this month, which will last for two weeks, precisely because of the curing that is expected before it is opened to traffic," he said during an inspection of the affected section.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The repairs have led to traffic restrictions around Kara Bridge and adjoining sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

LASTMA also reported another crash on Tuesday involving a loaded trailer and a Sport Utility Vehicle on the bridge inward to Mowe.

The agency advised motorists using the route to drive carefully and obey the instructions of traffic officials.