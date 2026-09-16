South Africa: U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on South Africa, Citing Race-Based Discrimination

Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay
(file photo).
16 September 2026
allAfrica.com

The United States has announced visa restrictions against people it accuses of discriminating against South Africa's white minority.

This has further escalated tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the restrictions would target people involved in what the US describes as race-based discrimination, inciting violence or enabling land confiscation without compensation. No individuals were named.

South Africa has repeatedly rejected US claims of discrimination and white persecution, saying its land reform policies are aimed at addressing inequalities created under apartheid and do not allow arbitrary seizure of property.

The US embassy in Pretoria said the visa measures were the first in a series of possible escalatory steps. South Africa has sought to ease tensions through diplomatic engagement.

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