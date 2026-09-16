Africa: All of Africa Today - September 16, 2026

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U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Over South Africa

The United States has announced visa restrictions against people it accuses of discriminating against South Africa's white minority. This has further escalated tensions between Washington and Pretoria. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the restrictions would target people involved in what the US describes as race-based discrimination, inciting violence or enabling land confiscation without compensation. No individuals were named. South Africa has repeatedly rejected US claims of discrimination and white persecution, saying its land reform policies are aimed at addressing inequalities created under apartheid and do not allow arbitrary seizure of property. The US embassy in Pretoria said the visa measures were the first in a series of possible escalatory steps. South Africa has sought to ease tensions through diplomatic engagement.

DR Congo Protests Tshisekedi Constitutional Plans

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Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo used tear gas and arrested protesters as demonstrations were held in several cities against President Felix Tshisekedi's plans to change the constitution. Opposition parties have united under the C64 coalition to oppose the proposed changes, which they say could allow Tshisekedi to seek a third term. Clashes broke out between opposition and pro-government supporters in Kinshasa, while police dispersed demonstrations that had been banned by local authorities. Protests were also reported in Lubumbashi and Mbandaka, where activists defied bans and were dispersed by security forces. Opposition figures accused authorities of making arbitrary arrests, while police said they were maintaining public order. The constitutional changes come as the country continues to face conflict in the east, including fighting involving the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group. The opposition has also rejected Tshisekedi's offer of national dialogue, accusing him of using it to strengthen his position.

South African President Vows Justice As More Women's Bodies Found in Kempton Park

South African police are investigating the deaths of eight women whose bodies have been found at different locations in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, since July. Several of the women were found naked or partially clothed, with some showing signs of possible sexual violence, raising concerns that the cases could be connected. Police have not confirmed that a serial killer is responsible but are investigating whether one person or a group may be behind the deaths. One suspect remains in custody following the discovery of the first body. The latest deaths have prompted warnings for women in the area to avoid walking or jogging alone, particularly in isolated locations. President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered police to prioritise the investigations, while Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said the deaths must not be in vain. The killings have intensified concerns over South Africa's persistent gender-based violence, with authorities yet to establish whether the cases are linked.

Algeria Faces Pressure Over Death Penalty Expansion

Amnesty International is urging Algeria to abandon plans to expand the use of the death penalty following deadly wildfires that devastated parts of the country. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered changes to the Penal Code to allow the death penalty for people convicted of deliberately starting or instigating fires, and has indicated that it could also be extended to child abduction and abuse. Algeria has not executed since 1993, although courts continue to impose death sentences. Amnesty said that the wildfire response should focus on prevention, emergency preparedness and independent investigations into all factors that contributed to the deaths, rather than expanding capital punishment. The organisation also raised concerns over the use of terrorism-related charges carrying the death penalty against people accused of involvement in the fires. It said Algeria should ensure fair trials and accountability while taking into account the role of climate change and weaknesses in disaster preparedness.

Boko Haram Rejects Nigeria Ceasefire Claims in New Video

Boko Haram has denied reports that it reached a ceasefire agreement with the Nigerian government, dismissing the claims as false. In a video, the group's Sharia judge, Mallam Abdulrahman, said its leadership had not agreed to any truce, although he acknowledged that reconciliation was possible under Islamic principles. He accused the Nigerian government of misleading the public and urged fighters not to be discouraged by reports of a ceasefire. The denial follows reports that the government had secretly reached an agreement with a faction led by Bakura Doro, allegedly linked to negotiations for the release of more than 300 civilians abducted in Borno State in March. The reports claimed the agreement had been in place since June and involved a ransom payment, which the government has denied. Nigerian officials have not confirmed the existence of a ceasefire, with the presidency directing questions to the National Security Adviser or Defence Ministry.

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WHO Reports Active Mpox Transmission in 11 African Nations

The World Health Organization said that 11 African countries recorded active mpox transmission during the six weeks to 16 August 2026, reporting 1,153 confirmed cases and seven deaths. Madagascar recorded the highest number with 785 cases, followed by Angola with 184, Kenya with 94, the Democratic Republic of Congo with 41 and Cameroon with 28. WHO said weekly confirmed cases have remained relatively stable at around 200. However, reporting delays and reduced surveillance mean the figures could be underestimated. The figures form part of a wider outbreak that has affected 35 African countries since January 2025. More than 52,000 confirmed cases and 238 deaths were recorded on the continent by 16 August 2026. Madagascar remains the main concern, with WHO describing its outbreak as the largest globally and in Africa since December 2025. Despite Africa CDC ending its continental public health emergency declaration in January, WHO said mpox remains a significant health concern and has extended its standing recommendations through August 2027.