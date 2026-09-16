South Africa: Trump Blocks Visas for South Africans Accused of Afrikaner Discrimination

Donald Trump's government has announced new visa restrictions against some South Africans.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the rules would target people accused of unfairly treating Afrikaners and other minority groups.

He said this included people linked to race laws, land being taken without payment and calls for racial violence.

Rubio did not say who would be targeted or whether any South African government officials were affected.

Trump and other US officials have previously criticised Julius Malema for singing "Kill the Boer".

Trump has also attacked South Africa's land laws and accused the government of treating white Afrikaners unfairly.

Since returning to office, Trump has offered refugee status to Afrikaners and stopped US aid to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected claims that his government is targeting white South Africans. He says South Africa's policies are meant to fix economic inequality from apartheid.