Uganda: Parliamentary Pension Scheme Halts Kampala Building Investment Over Lack of Details

The Parliamentary Pension Scheme has halted a proposed investment in a commercial building in Kampala, citing a lack of adequate financial and technical information about the project.

The decision follows concerns raised in August by a group of legislators who questioned the manner in which contributors were consulted about the proposed investment.

In a letter dated August 14, 2026, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Parliamentary Pension Scheme, the MPs, led by Kinkizi West MP James Kaberuka, criticised the consultation process and called for full disclosure of the project's financial and technical details before contributors could take a position.

The legislators said the manner in which members were engaged was "frankly insulting to the intelligence and rights of members" who contribute to and have a direct financial interest in the scheme.

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The concerns have since been welcomed by Jessica Ababiku, Commissioner of Parliament and the representative of the Parliamentary Commission on the Board of Trustees of the Parliamentary Pension Scheme.

In an exclusive interview with Nile Post, Ababiku said the new Board had decided to suspend the proposed investment, which had been approved by the previous Board, because members had not been provided with sufficient information about the project.

"We have taken a bold decision as the new Board to halt this investment in a commercial building. There was no clear information about the project, no financial and technical details. We cannot gamble with members' savings," Ababiku said.

She said the scheme should prioritise investments that are transparent, financially viable and capable of safeguarding members' savings.

"We must venture into investments that are clear, transparent and profitable. We have a duty to protect the savings of Members and staff of Parliament," she said.

Ababiku also urged current and former legislators to increase their participation in the Parliamentary Pension Scheme, saying greater membership would strengthen individual retirement savings.

"The money is safe, but we need more Members, both current and former, to embrace saving with the Scheme. It is for their own future," she said.

According to Ababiku, the Parliamentary Pension Scheme had savings of Shs593 billion as of June 30, 2026, with a membership of about 1,400.

The decision to halt the Kampala commercial building investment places renewed focus on the management of the scheme's growing assets and the need for greater disclosure to members before major investments are undertaken.