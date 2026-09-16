Kenya: Gachagua Hits Back At Ruto Over Uhuru Attacks

Nairobi — Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at President William Ruto over his recent attacks on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the former Head of State is not the President's opponent in the 2027 election.

Gachagua said Ruto was trying to shift attention from the issues facing Kenyans by portraying Uhuru as his political challenger.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta is not your opponent in this election. You are just trying a bad deflection," Gachagua who is in the US said on a statement on X.

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The former Deputy President said Ruto should instead focus on what he described as growing public dissatisfaction with his administration.

"Your opponents are the people of Kenya," Gachagua said, listing high living costs, unemployment, healthcare challenges and other concerns.

The remarks come a day after Ruto stepped up his criticism of Uhuru, describing the retired President as a "rebel leader" while addressing Siaya residents during his ongoing Nyanza tour.

Ruto and his allies have repeatedly accused Uhuru of supporting opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 General Election, allegations the former President has rejected.

Gachagua dismissed the accusations, saying political leaders seeking to challenge Ruto do not need Uhuru's sponsorship.

"The leaders tasked with the responsibility of removing you from office by Kenyans require no sponsorship," he said.

Gachagua also referred to recent political gatherings in Ol Kalou and Nembure, using them to argue that public sentiment against the government was growing.

"Olkalou was just a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming General Election," he said.

His comments come days after violence was reported at a political gathering at Nembure Stadium in Embu, where two people were reported killed.

Gachagua has accused Deputy President Kithure Kindiki of responsibility for the security response, allegations that have not been independently established.

Gachagua further said the opposition was working towards identifying a single presidential candidate to face Ruto in 2027.

"The decision to vote you out is settled," he said, adding that the outstanding issue was identifying "a single presidential candidate."