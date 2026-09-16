Kenya: IEBC to Align Election Communication With Changing Technology

16 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun a strategic review of its voter education, partnerships and communication frameworks ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The review covers key policy and operational documents, including the National Voter Education Curriculum, operations manuals, guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

Commissioner Ann Nderitu, who represented the IEBC Chairperson, opened the review workshop alongside Commissioners Marykaren Sorobit and Alutalala Mukhwana, and Hassan Noor Hassan.

Nderitu said the review is intended to ensure the Commission's public outreach strategies remain aligned with its constitutional mandate and responsive to changes in technology and the media environment.

She said the documents under review will guide the Commission's engagement with citizens and stakeholders ahead of the 2027 polls, with emphasis on trust, transparency, inclusion and accountability.

The workshop brings together IEBC staff and stakeholders involved in curriculum and policy development to identify gaps and strengthen the Commission's voter education and communication frameworks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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