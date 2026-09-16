Africa: Announcement of New Visa Restriction Policy Targeting Foreign Nationals Involved in Race-Based Discrimination and Incitement of Imminent Violence, As Well As Uncompensated Land Seizures in South Africa

press release

As stated in President Trump's Executive Order (EO) 14204, "Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa," the United States remains gravely concerned about racially motivated crime and government-sponsored discrimination occurring against the Afrikaners and other minority populations in South Africa, including race-based discriminatory legislation, threats of land expropriation without compensation, and incitement of racial violence through dehumanizing chants and slogans.

The South African government has not adequately addressed the previously laid out concerns and so today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act targeting foreign nationals who are responsible for, or complicit in, the enactment or implementation of laws or policies that enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and/or the incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups in South Africa. The United States will not allow such behavior to go unchecked. These actions directly undermine peace, economic stability, and the rule of law, and they are incompatible with the pillars of America's foreign policy.

We once again strongly urge the South African government to quickly address these egregious actions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the Secretary of State to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the Unites States "would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States." Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.