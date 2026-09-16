South Africa: Farmers Call for Independent Fmd Test Result Verification

Farmer-led initiative FMD Response SA is calling for South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease test results to be verified independently, as the initiative claims that the Agricultural Research Council, which conducts FMD testing, has a conflict of interest as a vaccine producer. The call came amid the suspension of acting chief executive officer of Onderstepoort Biological Products Jacob Modumo.

FMD Response SA calls for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) test results in South Africa to be verified independently by The Pirbright Institute's world reference laboratory, according to FMD Response SA spokesperson Andrew Morphew.

FMD Response SA is a farmer-led and farmer-funded initiative which tracks South Africa's operational and regulatory response to FMD outbreaks in South Africa. FMD Response SA is administered by a steering committee of industry representatives.

The initiative claims the state-owned Agricultural Research Council (ARC) has a conflict of interest as a producer of FMD vaccines and an organisation that conducts vaccine-matching studies, Morphew said in a written response to Daily Maverick.

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Vaccine-matching studies test the efficacy of FMD vaccines in South Africa against FMD strains.

"The same institution producing a vaccine is also producing the scientific evidence used to judge its own product and competing vaccines. It is both a player and the referee," Morphew said.

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The ARC has had a government mandate since 1979 to support FMD control, according to Isaac Ntshauba. Ntshauba is the spokesperson of the Agricultural Research Council...