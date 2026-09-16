South Africa: Seven Meals Show What Food Insecurity Looks Like in SA

16 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Adel Van Niekerk and Health-E News

Seven photographed meals - from pap and spinach to samp, beans and festive fish - lay bare how South Africans stretch tiny food budgets and what a 'full tummy' often lacks: protein, vitamins and dietary variety.

For some families, dinner is pap and spinach. For others, chicken and bread must feed a household of 12. At a Free State school, a plate of samp, beans and vegetables may be a child's main meal of the day.

As part of the Hungry for Change series, Health-e News community journalists asked people to show us what is actually on their plates.

Registered dietitian and public health nutritionist Helen Donkin, from the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (Adsa,) analysed seven of the meals, using portion sizes estimated from photographs and nutritional information from the South African Food Data System (SAFoods).

When pap has fed three children and their mother

Zinzi*, a 32-year-old single mother of three in Lenasia South, sells chicken feet on the street to feed her children. When that income is not enough, she says she sells sex for cash or food.

The family usually eats twice a day. Pap is their staple and on difficult days it may be all they have. When food runs short, Zinzi shares a plate with her toddler while her two sons share another.

In March, Zinzi's daughter spent a week at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Zinzi...

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