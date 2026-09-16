Tanzania: Dar Afcon Roads Past Halfway Mark

Dar es Salaam — ROAD infrastructure projects linked to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dar es Salaam have reached the 50 per cent completion mark, keeping Tanzania firmly on track to meet strict continental hosting standards.

The Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) have expressed immense confidence that the vital works will be wrapped up well ahead of schedule.

Speaking on Monday during a comprehensive inspection tour of key road networks across Kigamboni, Taifa, Leaders, and Mbweni, TARURA Board Chairman, Florian Kabaka, praised the accelerated pace of construction.

"We are largely satisfied with the progress," Kabaka stated. "It has given us great hope because everything required is now on-site, including technical staff, heavy machinery and materials."

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To ensure the co-hosting preparations alongside Kenya and Uganda remain seamless, contractors have shifted to a 24-hour work cycle.Teams are working in intensive day and night shifts.

Kabaka noted that previous recommendations from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspectors have been fully implemented, eliminating major bottlenecks.

He urged local residents to safeguard the new infrastructure against vandalism, warning that interference could undermine tournament preparations.

Corroborating the positive outlook, TARURA Chief Executive Officer, Victor Seff, revealed that the agency's primary target is to have all critical road networks fully completed by December this year.

According to Seff, CAF's recent assessment flagged only minor, easily rectifiable details in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

However, a pressing challenge looms as weather forecasts predict heavy El Niño rains starting this October.

To mitigate potential disruptions, TARURA have ordered contractors to fasttrack foundational and drainage installations.

TARURA Dar es Salaam Regional Manager, Godfrey Mkinga, confirmed that the agency is working hand-inhand with municipal councils to clear existing water channels.

Contractors have been strictly instructed to secure excavated sites to protect road users during the downpours. With civil works entering the final stretch, Tanzania is rapidly turning its AFCON infrastructure dreams into a reality.