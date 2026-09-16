Tanzania: CCM Vows to Uphold Democracy

Iringa — AS the world marked the International Day of Democracy yesterday, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) pledged to uphold democratic principles within the party and respect the independence of constitutional institutions.

CCM Vice-Chairman Mainland Stephen Wasira said democracy must begin within political parties, which have a responsibility to uphold transparent and participatory processes in their internal affairs.

Mr Wasira made the remarks yesterday when opening ideology, education and publicity training for party cadres at the CCM College in Iringa Region.

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He said CCM's internal elections provide members with an opportunity to choose leaders of their choice in accordance with established procedures, making the process an important element in strengthening democracy within the party.

"Democracy is important in building strong political parties that can remain accountable to their members and citizens in general," Mr Wasira said.

He also urged other political parties to uphold democratic principles in their operations and leadership elections, saying respect for such principles was essential for strengthening democratic governance.

On the separation of powers, Mr Wasira said CCM could not interfere with the functions of state organs because each institution operates within responsibilities assigned by the Constitution and national laws.

He said the Judiciary, in particular, must discharge its duties independently and in accordance with the law. "Respect for the separation of powers remains an important element of constitutional governance," he said, stressing that political parties should not interfere with the work of the Judiciary or other constitutionally recognised institutions.

Mr Wasira further called on all institutions to operate within their constitutional and legal mandates, saying the approach protects the rule of law and ensures justice is administered through established procedures.

He urged CCM to continue strengthening democracy within the party while respecting other constitutional institutions in carrying out their responsibilities.

He also called on political stakeholders to promote mutual respect and compliance with the law in their activities.

CCM Secretary of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for Ideology, Education and Publicity Kenani Kihongosi said the training had brought together 460 cadres from 92 districts.

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Mr Kihongosi commended Mr Wasira, saying the training programme originated from an idea he had presented to the party's Ideology, Education and Publicity Department before receiving approval from the party under CCM Chairperson President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said similar training would be conducted in Zanzibar later this month.