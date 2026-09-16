Tanzania: Pemba Residents Encouraged to Donate Blood

Pemba — A SAFE blood donation campaign has been rolled out across Pemba's four districts as health officials seek to increase supplies for hospitals facing high demand for transfusions.

Pemba Safe Blood Coordinator Adinani Ali Hamadi said regular blood donation is vital for saving the lives of mothers, pregnant women, children under five, accident victims and other patients requiring transfusions.

"Safe blood services are provided free of charge to help patients,"Hamadi said.

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He said blood collected in Pemba is transported to the Safe Blood Unit in Unguja for screening before being distributed to hospitals once it meets the required safety standards.

Hamadi encouraged more residents to become regular donors, saying the process enables people to know their blood group and receive screening for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C.

"A donor who reaches six donations is issued a card that can help them access blood free of charge when they have a patient in need, subject to the applicable procedures," he said.

Safe Blood Unit officer in Wete, Mariyam Omar Hamadi, said men can donate blood every three months, while women can donate twice a year depending on their health condition.

She said eligible donors should be aged between 18 and 65 and weigh at least 50 kilogrammes.

Resident Khamis Abrahman Juma said regular blood donation is an important contribution during emergencies such as road accidents and serious illnesses.

Madungu Secondary School student Juma Mohammed encouraged fellow students to participate in blood donation drives.

"We lose nothing; it is an act of charity," he said. The blood donation exercise was conducted across Chake Chake, Wete, Mkoani and Micheweni districts.