Nigeria: 'Stop Talking, Go and Work' - Tinubu's Campaign Spokesperson Tells Wike, APC Governors

Ima Niboro, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and APC governors to end their public exchanges and focus on mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Niboro made the call on Wednesday while appearing on Arise Television's The Morning Show, describing the disagreement between Wike and the governors as a "quarrel among siblings."

His comments followed Wike's criticism of APC governors as "politically lazy" after they rejected his proposed cross-party coalition to mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election.

The chairman of the APC Progressive Governors' Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, had earlier said APC governors would not support any political arrangement capable of undermining the party or Tinubu's re-election bid.

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Uzodimma said the governors' commitment remained to APC candidates at all levels.

Wike, however, questioned the governors' political records, particularly Uzodimma's ability to secure support for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. He also said his focus ahead of 2027 was to mobilise support for Tinubu rather than interfere in state-level politics.

Reacting to the exchanges, Niboro urged both Wike and the governors to reduce their rhetoric and concentrate on political engagement at the grassroots.

"When I said tone down the rhetoric, I do not mean stop working. Stop talking, go and work," he said.

Niboro urged the political leaders to strengthen their structures and engage directly with voters rather than continue their public disagreements.

"All this shouting is not taking anybody anywhere. Go and work. Go and establish your authority on your political base," he said.

"Get on the TV cameras. Go to the people. Go to the streets. Go to the marketplaces. Go and win the people."

He added: "Stop all this high-sounding grammar that they are blowing everywhere is not leading anybody anywhere. Go and work."

Niboro stressed that his call was not for either side to surrender its political territory, but for them to demonstrate their influence through grassroots mobilisation.

"If you're a political leader, stop talking. Go and work. That is my point," he said.