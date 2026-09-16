Mozambique: Chapo and Chairman of Singita Group Review Investment in Tourism

Maputo — Mozambican president Daniel Chapo and the Chairman of the Singita Group, Luke Bailes, have reviewed the progress of tourism investment that the group has been developing in the Bazaruto Archipelago, in the southern province of Inhambane.

According to a statement, the meeting took place as the President intensifies efforts to promote Mozambique as an investment destination, with the opening of Singita's first lodge in the country scheduled for four years from now.

During the meeting, Bailes updated the President on the progress made regarding the Santa Carolina Island project and additional work underway in Inhassoro and Vilankulo, including the involvement of the architectural teams responsible for the developments.

"I have just met with the President and updated him on Singita and the work we are doing in the Bazaruto Archipelago, as well as all the additional work we are carrying out in Inhassoro and Vilankulo, who our architects are and how far we have come so far", Bailes said, cited in the document.

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According to Bailes, the President expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far, at a time when the company is continuing to prepare for the development of its ventures in the country. "The President is very pleased with the progress made to date, and we are all looking forward to it, but there is a lot of work to be done between now and then."

Bailes also pointed out that the company expects to open its first lodge in Mozambique within four years, with Santa Carolina Island serving as the first stage of the group's expansion into the Bazaruto Archipelago.

The strategy includes a second phase of expansion in the archipelago, involving the construction of a hotel on the northern tip of Bazaruto Island. "And then, following the Santa Carolina project, we will build a hotel on Bazaruto, on the northern tip of Bazaruto."

Founded by Luke Bailes, Singita is an African luxury ecotourism and hospitality brand that combines high-end tourism, biodiversity conservation, and local community development.

The group owns properties in South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda, with plans to expand its presence to Botswana in 202, and " it is committed to the long-term purpose of preserving and protecting vast areas of African wilderness for future generations."