Somalia: International Delegation Inspects Development Projects in Kismayo, Somalia

16 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — A delegation from the embassies of Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, the European Union and Switzerland, alongside international organisations, visited Kismayo to inspect development projects and attend the inauguration of newly completed infrastructure.

The delegation was received by Jubbaland's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Mohamed Ibrahim Ogle, accompanied by the ministry's director-general.

Officials from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNICEF, UN-Habitat and the Somalia Joint Fund were also part of the delegation, which visited projects aimed at improving public services and key infrastructure in Kismayo.

The visit began with the inauguration of a stormwater drainage channel at the Dahabshiil-Hormuud intersection in the Calanley neighbourhood. The project was officially opened jointly by the Jubbaland interior minister, representatives of the diplomatic missions and international organisations, and officials from Kismayo's local administration.

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The delegation then visited Ganaane Primary, Intermediate and Secondary School, where rehabilitation work has been carried out. School administrators briefed the visitors on the project and the improvements made to the education facility.

The officials also visited the Jubbaland Cultural Elders' Centre for Conflict Resolution, where they met traditional elders and representatives of local communities.

The elders briefed the delegation on their role in promoting peace and reconciliation, as well as traditional mechanisms used to resolve disputes and strengthen social cohesion.

The delegation held further face-to-face meetings with community representatives, including traditional leaders and elders, during the visit.

At the end of the programme, Minister Ogle and other Jubbaland officials saw off the delegation in Kismayo.

Members of the delegation thanked the Jubbaland authorities and Kismayo residents for their reception and welcomed the development projects implemented in the city.

They also called for development initiatives in Kismayo to be expanded and upgraded, according to the Jubbaland authorities.

The visit comes as international partners continue to support development and public service projects in Somalia, including initiatives focused on infrastructure, education, urban services and community reconciliation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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