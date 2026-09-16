Somalia FM Joins IGAD Ministers to Inspect New Headquarters Under Construction in Djibouti

Djibouti City, Djibouti — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Ali, joined foreign ministers from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states on a visit to the organisation's new headquarters under construction in Djibouti.

The inspection took place during the 74th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers, which was being held in Djibouti.

The ministers received an update on the progress of construction of the new headquarters and welcomed the project, describing it as a visible symbol of efforts to strengthen IGAD's institutional capacity.

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The new headquarters is being built as part of efforts to consolidate the regional bloc's institutional infrastructure in line with the IGAD Establishment Agreement.

The ministers said the project would further support the organisation's role in promoting regional cooperation and addressing shared challenges among its member states.

IGAD brings together countries in the Horn of Africa and wider East African region and works on issues including peace and security, development, food security and regional integration.

The visit formed part of the activities surrounding the ministers' extraordinary session, where member states were expected to discuss regional political, security and development issues.

The construction of the headquarters in Djibouti reflects the country's role as a host to key regional and international institutions and its strategic position in the Horn of Africa.

No details were provided on the expected completion date or the total cost of the new headquarters.