Kenya: Westgate Welcomed Three Major Retail Openings in One Weekend

Westgate shopping mall hosted a big retail weekend last week, with three notable brand moments taking place across the mall as shoppers discovered new stores, refreshed spaces and the latest additions to Westland's premier shopping destination.

Lacoste Brought Its Signature Style to Westgate Shopping Mall

On the first floor, the official launch of Lacoste added another internationally recognised fashion brand to Westgate's retail mix.

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The French brand, known for distinctive blend of sports and fashion, offers apparel, footwear and accessories that have become staples of contemporary style. The new Westgate store gave shoppers the opportunity to explore Lacoste's lates collections in person.

The Launch event was graced by the Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya, H.E Hatem Yousri Hosni, whose presence added to the significance of the occasion.

Basic Intimates Returned with a New Look

Also on the first floor, Basic Intimates officially reopened following a refresh of its store.

The new look brought the brand back to Westgate with a renewed shopping environment

, giving customers another destination for intimate wear within the mall.

FlyCo Opened Its Kenyan First Store

Down on ground floor, FlyCo opened its first physical store in Knya at Westgate.

The personal-care technology brand offers products designed around everyday grooming and self-care, including electric shavers, hair trimmers, nose hair trimmers, hair dryers, electric toothbrushes and oral irrigators.

The new store gave Kenyan shoppers the opportunity to explore FlyCo's range in person, marking the brand's entry into physical retailing in the local market.

Three Openings, One Destination

With all three openings taking place across the same weekend, Westgate continued to expand the mix of brands and experiences available to shoppers in Westlands.

From fashion and intimate wear on first floor to personal care technology on the ground floor, the lates additions offered another snapshot of the variety shoppers could find at Westgate, all within one destination.

Shoppers Rewarded Through "The Game That Will Stick All "

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While the three openings unfolded across the weekend, Westgate was also rewarding its shoppers in big ways through an ongoing promotion, The Game That Will Stick All. Shoppers who have placed the Westgate sticker on their car stood a chance to win an array of prizes, including a Mika Cooker, Return Tickets to Cape Town courtesy of South African Airways, shopping vouchers and more.

The new stores are now open, with shoppers able to explore what's new at Westgate and take part in the ongoing The Game That Will Stick All campaign.