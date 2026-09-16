Nigeria: Celebrities Mourn Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs

Tributes have begun pouring in for the late Nollywood actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs.

Jacobs died at the age of 84, according to an announcement on Wednesday by his son Olusoji Jacobs.

Several celebrities have dropped reactions in the comment section of Jacobs Jnr's Instagram post, commiserating with the family.

Funke Akindele wrote, "May his soul rest in peace."

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Ini Edo commented, "Rest well Uncle! You will forever be in our hearts."

Williams Uchemba wrote, "A life well spent, Rest Well Legend."

Mr Macaroni said, "Legend, Icon and an absolute Inspiration to us all!"

Broda Shaggi reacted, "May his soul find eternal rest at the right hand of God, and may his memory live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him."

Bukky Wright said Jacobs left an unforgettable legacy in the hearts of movie lovers, noting that his light would continue to shine through every life he's touched.

Kehinde Bankole commented, "A beautiful life! A legendary legacy! A Peaceful rest. All is well.. Journey well sir."

Ken Erics said, "May God bless his Soul. Forever in Our hearts."

Jacobs was one of Nigeria's most prominent veteran actors, with a career spanning theatre, television and film.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, Jacobs began his career in British television and later featured in several international productions before returning to Nigeria, where he became a major figure in the country's film industry.

He went on to star in numerous Nigerian films and became widely recognised for his commanding performances, earning several industry honours, including the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa International Film Festival.

Jacobs was also a film executive and, alongside his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, was involved in the Lufodo Group and the development of performing arts in Nigeria.