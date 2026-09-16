Rwanda Eyes Nuclear Tech to Improve Agriculture

The governement is exploring the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques to improve agricultural productivity, food safety and resilience to climate change, Minister of State for Infrastructure Armand Zingiro has said.

He was speaking during the 70th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, which is taking place from September 14 to 18.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's nuclear development ambitions

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In agriculture and food security, Rwanda recognises the significant potential of nuclear and isotopic techniques to improve agricultural productivity, food safety, nutrition and climate resilience," said Zingiro, who led the Rwandan delegation attending the conference.

Nuclear technology is used in agriculture primarily through radiation and isotope techniques to improve crop yields, control pests, manage natural resources, and ensure food safety.

"Rwanda has therefore expressed its interest in participating in the Atoms4Food initiative, jointly supported by the IAEA and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations."

The initiative supports countries in using nuclear and other technologies to improve agricultural and livestock productivity, manage natural resources, reduce food losses, improve food safety and nutrition, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Zingiro said Rwanda plans to work with the IAEA and FAO to assess its national priorities and capacities and develop a programme tailored to the country's needs.

He said the cooperation would support the country's efforts to strengthen food security, improve agricultural productivity and food safety, reduce post-harvest losses and build climate-resilient food systems.

ALSO READ: Nuclear energy: Why Rwanda is opting for small modular reactors

The interest in agricultural applications comes as Rwanda continues to develop its wider nuclear science and technology programme, including plans for nuclear power and a research reactor.

In March, Rwanda hosted an IAEA Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission, which assessed the country's progress in developing the infrastructure needed for the safe, secure and sustainable introduction of nuclear power.

The review provided recommendations for the next stage of the programme, including finalising a comprehensive report to support national decision-making on the introduction of nuclear power, completing the review of national legislation, and further developing and adopting policies and strategies for the nuclear power programme.

"Following the INIR mission, Rwanda has already developed an Integrated Work Plan for the implementation of the INIR recommendations, which provides a coordinated framework for addressing the identified areas and strengthening Rwanda's readiness in line with the IAEA Milestones Approach," Zingiro said.

He said the government would continue working with the IAEA to implement and monitor the work plan.

Alongside the nuclear power programme, Rwanda is preparing to develop a research reactor as part of the planned Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology.

The country hosted an IAEA Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review for Research Reactors (INIR-RR) mission in July to assess its preparedness for developing the facility.

The mission provided recommendations on the institutional, technical and human capacity needed to support the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Rwanda was also focused on developing the human and institutional capacity needed to sustain its nuclear programme through specialised training, education, knowledge management and international partnerships.

The government is pursuing nuclear applications in other sectors, including healthcare, where it is working to strengthen cancer diagnosis and treatment through radiopharmaceutical production and Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging.

"Rwanda further reaffirms its commitment to nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguards and radiation protection as fundamental pillars of its national nuclear programme," he said.

The government, he added, would continue working with the IAEA and other partners to ensure that nuclear activities are carried out in line with international obligations and standards.