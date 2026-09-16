Rwanda: Zacu TV Boss Embraces Joining Emmy Awards Organising Academy

Rwandan film entrepreneur Nelly Wilson Misago has been elected to join the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the global organisation behind the International Emmy Awards that brings together television and media professionals from around the world.

IATAS recognizes excellence in television programming produced outside the United States.

Misago, the CEO and founder of Zacu TV, said the appointment was both an honour and an opportunity to connect with television and media professionals from across the globe.

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"Personally, I received the news with gratitude and humility," Misago said. "Professionally, joining the Academy means becoming part of an international community of television and media professionals who exchange ideas and recognise excellence in our industry."

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Misago said his membership could help strengthen Rwanda's links with the global television industry while contributing to the growth of the country's creative sector.

"As a Rwandan, I hope this membership will help me connect with peers around the world, learn from their experiences, and bring those conversations back to Rwanda's creative industry," he said.

He also sees the membership as a platform to give Rwandan creatives greater international visibility while encouraging collaboration and professional growth.

"I do not see it as an automatic benefit for the sector, but as a platform I intend to use actively to encourage collaboration, professional growth, and greater visibility for Rwandan storytelling," he said.

Misago thanked the Academy for electing him, as well as colleagues and collaborators who have supported his career. He also encouraged Rwandan creatives to continue producing ambitious, high-quality work.

"Our stories deserve to be told with confidence, and I look forward to playing my part in connecting our industry with the wider world," he said.

Misago is a film producer and the CEO and founder of Zacu Entertainment, one of Rwanda's leading production companies. He is known for his contribution to the production of popular television dramas, including Seburikoko, City Maid and Indoto, among others.

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What is IATAS?

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Founded in 1969, IATAS is a New York-based non-profit organisation that brings together television and entertainment professionals from around the world. The Academy connects more than 900 media and television leaders and professionals from over 70 countries across broadcasting, production, distribution, digital media, internet, mobile and technology.

Its best-known role is organising the International Emmy Awards, which recognise excellence in television programming produced primarily outside the United States. The awards also feature a category for US primetime programmes produced substantially in languages other than English.

The International Emmy Awards feature categories including Drama Series, Comedy, Documentary, Arts Programming, News, Current Affairs, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie/Mini-Series and Short-Form Series, alongside acting and children's programming.

Although headquartered in New York City, IATAS operates globally through its members, industry meetings and partnerships. Its programmes include International Academy Day, which brings television executives together to discuss developments in the industry, and the International Emmy World Television Festival, where nominated programmes and their creators are showcased.

Through its awards and professional network, IATAS provides television industries with a platform for international recognition, collaboration and professional exchange, connecting broadcasters, producers, distributors, technology companies and other industry professionals across different markets.