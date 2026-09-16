Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Unveils Bumper K2.3billion Football Sponsorship

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has unveiled a bumper K2.3 billion football sponsorship package for the 2026/27 season - a staggering 147 percent increase on last year's investment, in a major boost for the country's game.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Blantyre, NBM Chief Operations Officer Masauko Katsala revealed that while the headline figure applies specifically to the 2026/27 season, the bank's commitment to football runs considerably deeper, with the partnership set to be extended to three years, and sponsorship value subject to annual review.

Under the new package, the Scorchers will receive K1.3 billion, the men's NBM Under-23 Premiership will be allocated K600 million, and the NBM Women's Premiership will receive K400 million.

The figures represent an enormous leap from last season, when NBM channelled a combined K930 million into football - with K500 million going to the U-23 Championship, K280 million to the Women's Premiership and K150 million to the Scorchers.

Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya hailed the renewed sponsorship as a major boost for Malawian football, welcoming the bank's continued and expanded commitment to the domestic game.