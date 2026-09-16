Malawi: Nyasa Times' Report On British Woman's Abduction Goes Global - BBC, Daily Mail, Metro Pick Up Story

Nyasa Times' report on the abduction of a British woman in Blantyre has gained major international attention, with leading UK media organisations including the BBC, Daily Mail and Metro subsequently reporting on the incident.

The development has thrust the disappearance of 47-year-old British national Nusrat Osman into the international spotlight after she was allegedly abducted in broad daylight in Blantyre on Friday.

Osman, a mother of two and reportedly an auditor with a local auditing firm, was allegedly seized at around 12:30pm by four men travelling in a grey Nissan Dualis. The vehicle was identified by police as registration number CA 6956.

In its initial reporting, Nyasa Times spoke to Osman's anguished husband, who said he had no idea where his wife was or what had happened to her.

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"I don't know where she is or how she is. My wife is an auditor and I have no issues with anyone," the husband was quoted as saying.

The account has since featured prominently in reports by the BBC, Daily Mail and Metro as authorities continue efforts to locate Osman.

Police have offered a reward of more than K30 million (US$17,000), equivalent to about £12,600, for credible information that could lead to her safe rescue and the prosecution of those responsible.

Authorities have also reportedly been sending text messages to members of the public seeking information that could help investigators trace the abductors and establish Osman's whereabouts.

The motive for the abduction remains unknown, while police say the kidnappers have not contacted either Osman's family or authorities.

The case has also triggered concern among political and community leaders, with United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi condemning the incident and calling for intensified efforts to secure Osman's safe return.

"I am deeply disturbed by reports of the kidnapping of Auditor Nusrat Jiwa Osman in Blantyre," Muluzi said as quoted in the British press, describing reports of kidnappings and abductions in Malawi as a matter of grave concern and urging anyone with information to report it to the police or the family.

Osman's disappearance has also prompted an emotional appeal from the Little Oaks Montessori School community, where her children are enrolled.

A friend described her as "one of the kindest, warmest and most loving people" they had known, saying she was a devoted mother and loving wife whose family and friends were desperately hoping for her safe return.

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The international attention has also brought the case to the attention of the UK Government.

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told the BBC that it was aware of reports that a British national had been abducted in Malawi and was in touch with local authorities.

The case remains under investigation, with police continuing to appeal for information that could help establish Osman's whereabouts and bring those responsible to justice.

The development marks a significant international reach for Nyasa Times' reporting, with details first reported by the Malawian outlet subsequently forming part of coverage by some of Britain's most widely recognised news organisations.