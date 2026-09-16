Rwanda: APR HC Face Tough Test On Continental Return

APR HC will return to the African Men's Champions Clubs Championship for the first time since 2017, but coach Anaclet Bagirishya insists the Rwandan champions are travelling to Angola with ambitions beyond simply making up the numbers.

Drawn in Group A alongside Cameroon's FAP, Benin's Flowers and hosts Petro Atlético of Angola, APR face a demanding campaign in their return to continental competition.

The group brings together teams with different advantages, from continental experience to home support, but Bagirishya believes APR's preparation and mentality will be just as important as the reputation of their opponents.

"We respect all the teams in Group A," he told Times Sport.

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"FAP and Flowers are experienced teams with a strong history of participation in this competition, while Petro Atlético will have the important advantage of playing on home soil and will also bring experienced senior players from the Angolan league."

For APR, however, the tournament represents more than another international assignment.

The club secured the Rwanda championship earlier this year after a dramatic comeback against Police HC, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win the final series 3-2.

Also read: How APR HC's Lions reclaimed their throne

That domestic success earned APR the opportunity to test themselves against some of Africa's top clubs.

Bagirishya expects Group A to be highly competitive, with little room for complacency.

"Every team has its own strengths, experience and ambitions, so there are no easy matches," he said.

Rather than focusing on the strength of their opponents, the coach urged his players to concentrate on the aspects within their control.

"Our approach is therefore not to compare groups too much, but to focus on what we can control: our preparation, our performance and our mentality."

No easy opponent

Petro Atlético could present the most immediate challenge, particularly because of their home advantage and the experience of players competing in Angola's domestic league.

However, Bagirishya insists APR cannot afford to focus exclusively on the hosts.

"FAP's extensive experience in this competition and Flowers' experience at this level make both teams very dangerous," he said.

"For us, the biggest threat is any opponent against whom we fail to perform at our best. We must be prepared for every match."

The opening game will therefore be crucial.

A strong start could give APR the confidence and momentum needed to navigate a difficult group, although Bagirishya knows the tournament will demand consistency throughout the campaign.

"Our objective will be to start strongly, remain disciplined and build our campaign match by match," he said.

ALSO READ: APR HC complete dramatic comeback to win Rwanda handball title

The coach also identified several areas APR must improve to compete effectively at continental level.

Tactical discipline, defensive organisation, transitions, finishing and decision-making under pressure are among the priorities, alongside physical readiness and the ability to maintain intensity throughout matches.

"At this level, small mistakes can decide a game," Bagirishya said.

APR are also considering strengthening their squad ahead of the tournament. Bagirishya said the club has identified areas where additional quality could be useful, although any recruitment will be carefully targeted.

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"We are not looking simply to increase the number of players; we want players who can help APR HC compete at the highest level," he said.

Back after nearly a decade

APR's return to the African Club Championship carries its own historical significance.

The club's last appearance came in 2017 in Hammamet, Tunisia, and Bagirishya believes the current generation can build on the achievements of previous APR teams on the continental stage.

"Today we want to build on that legacy," he said.

The challenge in Angola will be considerable, but the Rwandan champions are approaching it with ambition rather than caution.

"We are not coming to Angola simply to participate," Bagirishya said. "We are coming to compete, to challenge every opponent and to represent Rwanda with pride."

The 47th African Men's Champions Clubs Championship will take place from October 4-14, 2026, in Luanda, Angola.