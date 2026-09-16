Nigeria: Power Minister Takes Vandalism, Energy Theft Cases to EFCC

Abuja — The Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to support efforts at tackling the growing menace of vandalism and energy theft in the power sector.

Tegbe made the call in Abuja on Tuesday, when he led a delegation from the Ministry on a courtesy visit to the EFCC's Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, at the Commission's Headquarters.

According to a statement by the EFCC's Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the minister lamented that vandalism and energy theft were taking a heavy toll on the power sector, resulting in the loss of billions of naira annually.

Tegbe also explained that the ministry lacked the statutory powers to prosecute offenders involved in vandalism and energy theft, making collaboration with the EFCC necessary to address the problem.

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The minister therefore, sought the Commission's support in investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities involved in economic crimes undermining the power sector.

He said, "There are two areas where we need your intervention. One area is vandalism. There is a lot of vandalism going on in this country. People are stealing manhole covers and other valuables.

"The vandalisation is affecting our towers. The president has charged us to create awareness and also prosecute people (those stealing and buying) but we do not have the power to prosecute offenders. We can only report to you. They can be arrested and prosecuted. We believe the Commission can help us in that area. We need to collaborate.

"The second area is energy theft. Companies that have access to power do not pay electricity bills. We are losing billions annually. We need your intervention."

The minister also commended Olukoyede, for his "achievements in the investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes", as well as the recovery of proceeds of crime, adding that "it is a bold and ambitious approach."

Tegbe expressed optimism that stronger collaboration between the ministry and the EFCC would help curb criminal activities undermining the sector and strengthen efforts to improve electricity supply in the country.

He also thanked the Commission for intervening in the legal dispute that stalled the 215-Megawatt Kudendan Power Plant project in Kaduna State.

Responding, Olukoyede described vandalism and energy theft, as revenue fraud and "major concerns and acts of economic sabotage", pledging the Commission's collaboration with the ministry.

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He also pledged to work with the ministry by instituting Fraud Risk Assessment and Control on all their projects.

"We are ready to work with you particularly in the area of incorporating Fraud Risk Assessment and Control to all your projects; both the abandoned ones and the new ones coming up. We will set up a team to analyse and audit some of the projects", he said.

He further assured the ministry of the EFCC's support in monitoring ongoing projects, adding that, "we must not wait till monies are stolen particularly on sensitive projects. It is not going to be business as usual."