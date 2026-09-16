Nigeria: I Will Stop Campaigning If Anyone Proves I Left Debts in Anambra, Obi Dares Critics

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged the Anambra State Government to provide evidence supporting claims that his administration left behind a N2 billion ecological loan, unpaid contractor liabilities and outstanding salaries, gratuities and pensions.

Obi, who served as Anambra State governor from 2006 to 2013, described the allegations as false, insisting that his administration cleared more than N35 billion in historical gratuities and arrears accumulated before he assumed office.

He made the declaration in a statement on X while responding to what he described as trending claims by the state government concerning the financial liabilities allegedly inherited from his administration.

Obi said at the time he handed over power, the state had no outstanding salaries, gratuities or pensions, while contractors whose projects had been duly executed and certified were also fully paid.

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"We systematically liquidated historical gratuities and arrears dating back several years, amounting to over N35 billion. At the point of handover, the state owed nothing in salaries, gratuities, or pensions, nor did we owe anything to any contractor for projects duly executed and certified," he said.

The former governor also challenged the claim surrounding the alleged N2 billion ecological loan, explaining that the money was released less than three months before the end of his tenure for the Oko/Umuchiana erosion crisis.

According to him, he deliberately refused to spend the funds despite pressure to do so, choosing instead to leave the money for the incoming administration because it had been earmarked for a specific project.

Obi said the funds remained untouched in First Bank, giving the account number as 2018779464 and putting the balance at more than N2.13 billion.

"The N2 billion ecological fund in question was released barely three months before the end of my tenure for the Oko/Umuchiana erosion crisis.

"Despite pressure to spend the money, I refused, insisting that it should be left for my successor because government is a continuum and the funds were tied to a specific project," he said.

He further argued that funds reserved for specific projects and purposes were not included in the more than N75 billion in savings he claimed his administration left for its successor.

The dispute comes amid renewed scrutiny of the financial position inherited by successive administrations in Anambra State, with claims over debts and savings becoming part of the political debate surrounding the state's management of public resources.

Obi challenged the state government or anyone else to produce evidence contradicting his account.

"If anybody can establish anything to the contrary, I will stop campaigning," he said.

The former governor maintained that his administration's financial records should be subjected to scrutiny, insisting that claims concerning public funds must be supported by verifiable evidence.

Obi Welcomes Scrutiny of Academic Records, Challenges Rivals to Do the Same

In another development, Mr. Peter Obi, has welcomed the legal and public scrutiny of his academic credentials, declaring that he has no objection to the release of his university records by institutions he attended.

Obi, in a statement in response to reports circulating on social media over a legal action seeking Certified True Copies (CTCs) of his Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy awarded by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1984 and other academic records, said he was prepared to subject his educational background to legitimate scrutiny.

He specifically urged the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to make available, within the limits permitted by law, his academic certificates, admission records and other official documents relating to his studies whenever a legitimate request was made.

The former Anambra State governor also said other educational institutions he attended, both within and outside Nigeria, could equally release his academic records in accordance with applicable laws and established procedures.

Obi said his position was rooted in his belief that transparency and accountability were essential requirements for anyone seeking public office, particularly the presidency.

"I have absolutely no objection to the release of these records," he said, urging the relevant institutions to respond to legitimate requests for his academic documentation.

According to him, public scrutiny of the credentials of political aspirants should not be viewed as an attack but as part of the accountability expected of those seeking the mandate to govern.

He, however, cautioned that such scrutiny must be conducted fairly, lawfully and consistently, stressing that the same standard should apply to all presidential candidates.

"As a presidential candidate seeking the trust of Nigerians to lead our country, I welcome legitimate public interest in my background, qualifications, and record.

"I am prepared to subject myself to the level of scrutiny that should reasonably be expected of anyone seeking the highest office in our country. "Those who seek to lead must be willing to demonstrate, through both their words and actions, that they have nothing to conceal from the people they aspire to serve."

Obi subsequently challenged other presidential candidates to make their educational qualifications and relevant academic records available for legitimate public examination.

He argued that doing so would help strengthen public confidence in political leaders and contribute to rebuilding Nigerians' trust in the country's political institutions.

"I encourage every presidential candidate to make their educational qualifications and relevant records available for legitimate public scrutiny," he said.

Obi Media Office Raises Alarm Over 600 Endorsement of Tinubu by the Academics

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Meanwhile, the Peter Obi Media Office (POMR), has raised concerns over reports that about 600 university academics had endorsed President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, alleging that the development could undermine confidence in the neutrality of academics who might be recruited as electoral officials.

In a statement by its spokesman, Idris Zekeri Jnr., the media office urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to identify all academics involved in political endorsements and prevent those who publicly back candidates from serving as Returning Officers (ROs), Collation Officers (COs) or other electoral personnel in the 2027 general election.

The POMR argued that the issue was particularly significant because university academics have historically been engaged by INEC for sensitive election duties, including the collation and declaration of results.

It, therefore, questioned whether academics who openly endorsed an incumbent presidential candidate could subsequently be perceived as impartial if appointed to electoral positions that involve handling, collating or declaring results.

"Is the framework for manipulating the 2027 election already being established?" the media office asked.

It explained that its concern was not simply about the academics' right as citizens to support candidates, but about the potential conflict of interest arising from their professional roles in the electoral process.