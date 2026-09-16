Mozambique: Gcra Recovers 60 Million Meticais Resulting From Seizure of Assets

Maputo — The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office (PGR), through the Central Asset Recovery Office (GCRA), has recovered 60 million meticais (about 940,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate) resulting from the seizure of assets, financial assets and property.

According to Jorge Chivigi, GCRA representative, speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo, on the sidelines of a national meeting of agencies combating corruption and organized crime and handling asset recovery, these figures were recorded since the beginning of this year.

"Regarding 2026, we have seized assets worth over 60 million meticais, but we also hold a similar volume of assets from previous years. Assets seized during criminal proceedings are referred to the GCRA for subsequent coordination with the Asset Management Office", he said.

According to the prosecutor, the Asset Management Office is responsible for the administration, management, and potential monetization of the seized assets, which encompass various categories of property.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have dealt with real estate, movable property, vehicles, other movable goods, vehicles, and even cash. We have handled all types of assets," he stated.

Chivigi explained that the GCRA has been involved in several high-profile cases, particularly those related to organized crime and economic-financial offenses, which constitute the core areas of its operations.

"The Central Asset Recovery Office (GCRA) has been involved in the majority ofhigh-profile cases", he said, explaining that "regarding the case involving officials from the National Social Security Institute (INSS), GCRA has not yet received any assets from that investigation for management purposes.

High-ranking officials from the INSS, including the institution's former Director-General, Joaquim Siúta, are accused of embezzling over 433 million meticais (6.7 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

Last April, the country's Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), in coordination with the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC), detained Joaquim Siúta, alongside the Financial Director, Jaime Nhavene; the head of INSS procurement, José Chidengo; and a businessman named Aboobacar Sumaila.

"For the cases involving Mozambique Airlines (LAM), there are several matters. Some have been shelved, while formal charges have been brought in another, with the GCRA working to identify assets that could potentially be declared forfeit to the State", he said.