South Africa: Home Affairs Relocates KZN Asylum Seekers, Refugees

The Department of Home Affairs has successfully relocated 274 asylum seekers and refugees who were located outside the department's office on Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The relocation process took place on Tuesday, 15 September.

"A total of 274 individuals were transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, following engagements with relevant stakeholders and representatives of the affected communities. 278 individuals had initially agreed to be transferred, but four decided against the relocation by the time of departure," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Those transferred include nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (191); Burundi (76); Uganda (5); Mozambique (1); and Ghana (1).

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration had presented the displaced communities with two options: returning to their areas of residence or relocating to Lindela.

"Following a series of consultations, the option of relocation to Lindela was agreed upon. Law enforcement officers escorted the group during the relocation process while Che Guevara Road was cleared to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws and to maintain public order," said Home Affairs.

READ | Home Affairs commences repatriation of KZN asylum seekers

Last week, government condemned sporadic acts of violence at Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, emphasising that immigration management and law enforcement are the sole responsibility of the state.