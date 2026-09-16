Nigeria: FIFA U-20 Wwc - Falconets Urged to Improve Finishing, Defence Against England

Olubunmi Fadipe, head coach of Formidable Under-15 Girls Football Academy, cautioned the team against reading too much into the emphatic win over New Caledonia

Football coaches and a sports broadcaster have urged Nigeria's Falconets to improve their finishing, defensive organisation and tactical discipline when they face England in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

The call came ahead of Thursday's encounter at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Bial̸a, scheduled for 2 p.m. local time.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nigeria advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group F with four points from three matches.

The Falconets lost 2-0 to Spain, drew 0-0 with China and recovered with a 10-1 victory over tournament debutants New Caledonia.

Olubunmi Fadipe, head coach of Formidable Under-15 Girls Football Academy, cautioned the team against reading too much into the emphatic win over New Caledonia.

"Beating a debutant shows the strength of the team, but we have to face reality. We beat a debutant, not one of the more established teams.

"I urge the players to create and convert more chances against England, while making effective use of quick counter-attacks to exploit spaces when their opponents lose possession," she said.

Chinenye Obi, head coach of Philadelphia Football Academy, said Nigeria must address its defensive and tactical shortcomings against a stronger England side.

Ms Obi predicted a closely contested encounter and said the Falconets could progress through a penalty shoot-out if the match ended in a draw.

She also predicted a narrow 1-0 victory for Nigeria if the game is decided in regulation time.

Abubakar Mohammed, assistant coach of Greatest Legends Football Academy, described the victory over New Caledonia as a positive response to Nigeria's mixed results in their opening two games.

He urged the players to maximise set-piece opportunities, particularly corners and free kicks, which he said could prove decisive against England.

Beatrice Godwin, assistant coach of Democrat Football Club, described the 10-1 victory as Nigeria's biggest result of the tournament so far.

She said the result demonstrated the Falconets' attacking quality and their ability to respond after a difficult start.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sports broadcaster and commentator Chukwunonso Arinzechi said he was impressed by the team's fighting spirit and determination.

"For me, I was quite surprised. We expected to beat them, but to beat them 10-1 was something else," he said.

Mr Arinzechi commended head coach Moses Aduku and his technical crew for their preparations but noted that visa challenges had affected the team, including the absence of captain Joy Ibokwe.

He cautioned the Falconets against becoming complacent after the New Caledonia victory, noting that teams such as Spain and Australia had also impressed at the tournament.

"I still think we can go far, maybe to the quarter-finals or semi-finals, but we have to take it one game at a time," he said.

Samuel Alonge, head coach of Crown Football Academy, called for improvements in Nigeria's coaching and player-development structures.

He said Nigeria had talented players but needed modern coaching systems capable of developing them technically, tactically, physically and mentally.

Mr Alonge also urged Nigerian coaches to attend regular workshops, study modern tactical trends and participate in international exchange programmes.

Nigeria are the only African team remaining in the competition after Ghana, Tanzania and Benin Republic were eliminated in the group stage.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup began on 5 September and will end on 27 September.

NAN