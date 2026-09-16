Nigeria: 10 Memorable Movies Featuring Olu Jacobs

The death of veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs at the age of 84 has prompted tributes across Nigeria's entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues remembering a career that spanned more than five decades.

Jacobs, whose full name was Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, was one of Nigeria's most recognisable actors. He began his career in British theatre and television before appearing in international films and eventually becoming one of the most respected figures in Nollywood. He dies on September 16, 2026 at the age of 84.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Jacobs built a filmography that crossed genres, from historical dramas and thrillers to comedies and international productions.

As tributes pour in, here are 10 notable films that capture different stages of his remarkable career.

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1. The Dogs of War (1980)

The Dogs of War was one of Olu Jacobs' early international film appearances.

Directed by John Irvin and based on Frederick Forsyth's novel, the 1980 film starred Christopher Walken and featured Jacobs as a Customs Officer. The movie follows a group of mercenaries involved in a military operation in an unnamed African country.

The film remains one of the productions most frequently associated with Jacobs' early international career.

2. Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985)

Jacobs appeared in the 1985 adventure film Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend, playing Colonel Nsogbu.

The film, produced by Walt Disney's Touchstone Pictures, follows an expedition in Africa after researchers discover a previously unknown dinosaur species.

His appearance in the film further established his presence in international cinema before his later prominence in Nollywood.

3. Pirates (1986)

Another international production in Jacobs' early film career was Roman Polanski's Pirates.

Jacobs played Boomako in the 1986 adventure comedy, which starred Walter Matthau as Captain Red.

The film added another major international production to Jacobs' growing acting résumé during the 1980s.

4. Adesuwa (2012)

Jacobs returned to historical Nigerian storytelling in Adesuwa, playing Ezomo.

Directed by Lancelot Imasuen, the film is set against a historical background and centres on a young woman whose story becomes connected to the political and social structures of the Benin Kingdom.

Adesuwa was also recognised at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, where it received multiple nominations and won three awards, including Best Nigerian Film.

5. Potomanto (2013)

In Shirley Frimpong-Manso's Potomanto, Jacobs played Bankole.

The Ghanaian-Nigerian action thriller follows an investigation that eventually exposes a network involved in organ trafficking.

The film premiered in Ghana in December 2013 and featured Jacobs alongside Adjetey Anang and Yvonne Okoro.

6. The Antique (2014)

Jacobs took on a royal role as Oba Akpen in The Antique, a 2014 Nigerian drama-adventure film.

The story follows a young woman who is tasked with recovering a sacred antique from a forbidden land in order to save the life of a royal heir.

Directed by Darasen Richards and DJ Tee, the movie also featured Bimbo Akintola, Gabriel Afolayan and Funsho Adeolu.

7. Dry (2015)

Jacobs featured in Stephanie Linus' Dry, a film dealing with child marriage and its consequences.

He played the role of a Speaker in the film, which tells the story of young girls affected by child marriage and related health and social challenges.

Released in 2015, Dry was later recognised at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, where it received the award for Best Overall Movie (Africa).

8. Oloibiri (2016)

Oloibiri placed Jacobs in the centre of a story about oil exploration and its consequences for communities in the Niger Delta.

He played Timipre, an educated man whose life becomes intertwined with the history of oil exploitation in the fictionalised account of Oloibiri.

Directed by Curtis Graham, the film also starred Richard Mofe-Damijo, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and Daniel K. Daniel. It premiered in Lagos in October 2016.

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9. The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

In The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Jacobs played Richard, appearing alongside his wife, Joke Silva, and a cast that included Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie.

Directed by Ishaya Bako, the romantic comedy follows a Nigerian chef who returns home and becomes involved in efforts surrounding her family's struggling hotel.

The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and became another notable entry in Jacobs' later film career.

10. Ashanti (1979)

One of the earliest films in Jacobs' documented filmography is Ashanti, a 1979 international adventure drama.

Jacobs played Commissioner Batak in the film, which featured actors including Michael Caine, Peter Ustinov and Kabir Bedi.

The production is significant in tracing Jacobs' screen career back to the late 1970s, before his subsequent appearances in international films and his eventual emergence as one of Nollywood's most familiar faces.

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