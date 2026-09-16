Veteran Nigerian actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

His wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son announced his death on social media on Wednesday morning.

The family said the celebrated actor, whom they described as the "Lion of Lufodo," died on 16 September.

"It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo.Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs (MFR). 11/07/1942 - 16/09/2026," the family announcement read.

The family also appealed for privacy as they mourn.

"We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our family's privacy at this time."

Jacobs celebrated his 84th birthday on 11 July.