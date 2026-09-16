Nigeria: Veteran Actor, Olu Jacobs Is Dead

The film industry has been put in mourning as news filtered in that the legendary actor Olu Jacobs has died.

The news was announced by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, on his social media handle

"With gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle, the lion of Lufodo, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs.

11/04/1942 - 16/09/2026."

Olu Jacobs began his career starring in several British television series and international films. He is described as one of the "godfathers of Nollywood" along with Pete Edochie. Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England, Olu Jacobs worked with various repertory theatres in Britain and starred in several international films.

He relocated to Nigeria, where he had an impact on the movie industry with his talent, leadership, and excellent performances. His wife and partner, Joke Silva, is an icon in the movie industry.

Olu Jacobs will surely be missed in the movie industry and beyond.