Nigeria: Atiku Mourns Olu Jacobs Demise, Says He Was a Cultural Icon

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing him as a cultural icon and institution.

Atiku, in a condolence message shared on his social media platforms on Wednesday, said Jacobs' influence extended far beyond his performances, describing him as one of the finest ambassadors of Nigeria's creative spirit.

"I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Olu Jacobs at the age of 84. Nigeria has lost far more than a great actor; we have lost an institution, a cultural icon and one of the finest ambassadors of our creative spirit," Atiku said.

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Jacobs died at the age of 84 on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. His family announced his death in a statement signed by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, who described him as the "Lion of Lufodo" and appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect the family's privacy.

Reacting to the death, Atiku recalled Jacobs' enduring presence in the homes of generations of Nigerians, noting that his distinctive voice, dignity and acting talent made him an unforgettable figure in the country's cultural history.

"For generations of Nigerians, Olu Jacobs was a familiar and commanding presence in our homes. That unmistakable voice, the dignity he brought to every role and the sheer force of his talent made him one of those rare artists who did not merely act before an audience, but became part of our collective memory," he said.

The former Vice President also paid tribute to Jacobs' contribution to the growth of Nigeria's film industry, noting that the actor had established himself as a leading figure long before Nollywood gained international recognition.

According to Atiku, Jacobs' decades of commitment to his craft helped create the foundation on which the Nigerian film industry expanded.

"Long before Nollywood became a global phenomenon, Olu Jacobs was already carrying the Nigerian name with distinction. Through decades of dedication to his craft, he helped lay the foundations upon which an entire industry would rise," Atiku said.

He further noted that Jacobs' legacy went beyond his own body of work, saying the actor inspired younger generations of performers while helping to promote Nigerian stories and culture.

Atiku said Jacobs' death would be deeply felt by Nigerians and admirers around the world who had followed his career over several decades.

He also expressed sympathy to Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, their children and the entire Jacobs family.

"My heart goes especially to his beloved wife and lifelong partner, Joke Silva, their children and the entire Jacobs family. I pray that the memories of the beautiful life they shared with him will bring them strength through this painful season," he said.

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Atiku also extended his condolences to members of the Nollywood community, the wider African creative industry and Jacobs' fans across the world.

"Olu Jacobs gave Nigeria his talent, his voice and a lifetime of excellence. Nigeria will remember him with pride, affection and profound gratitude," he said.

He prayed for the repose of the late actor's soul and for strength and comfort for his family.