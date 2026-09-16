Namibia: Etosha Fires Under Control

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has extinguished three of the four wildfires that were ignited by lightning last Wednesday in the Etosha National Park, with the remaining fire still under control.

Recent figures from the ministry show that more than 1.2 million (h) have been destroyed by wildfires across Namibia from about 1 300 reported cases since last year.

New Era reported that nearly 854 000 h, representing 38% of Etosha, were burnt during the devastating September 2025 fire.

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The 2025 Etosha fire also spread beyond the park into surrounding communities, destroying grazing areas and threatening livestock and livelihoods. More than 775 163 h inside Etosha were burnt, while a further 171 098 h of grazing land and communal areas outside the park were affected.

In 2021, more than 580 480 h were reported burnt across Namibia, with fires destroying grazing land, crops, livestock and game.

In Omusati alone, 11 554 h were affected, while an unspecified number of goats and sheep died and cattle posts were destroyed.

"Currently three of the four fires have been extinguished, while the remaining active fire is still under control. The firefighting team remains on the ground to monitor the situation and respond to any flare-ups," MEFT spokesperson Vilho Hangula said.

The three fires were put out on Monday morning after firefighters worked to contain the flames around Halali, Kamaseb and Tsam.

Etosha deputy director Naambo Iipinge said the firefighting team received support from Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi, who joined the operation from late Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. She said regional leadership, the Namibia Defence Force (NDF), surrounding conservancies and corporate entities strengthened the firefighting operation.

"The support from our partners has strengthened our efforts to contain the fires. OTESA provided three water tankers, while 29 NDF members were deployed to assist with the firefighting," Hangula said.

The ministry said no animal deaths or injuries have been reported from the latest fires, while teams continue to monitor the active fire.

The latest fires have again raised concerns among farmers living near Etosha, who fear that fires can spread unexpectedly and destroy grazing land and livestock.

During last year's Etosha fire, Omusati farmer Nowa Elago said he lost 17 sheep and three cattle posts were destroyed.

Another farmer, Iingo Shikale from Otamanzi, reported losing four sheep and four goats, although he was uncertain whether some of the animals had been burnt or had fled into the surrounding areas.

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"I don't know if they are burnt down or roaming around in the desert. There is a high chance I will not get them," she said.

The scale of the destruction has been significant over the years.

Farmers, therefore, remain concerned that another fire, particularly during dry and windy conditions, could quickly move from the park into grazing areas before communities have enough time to respond.

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