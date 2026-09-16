Namibia: Backyard Garden Feeds Family, Brings Extra Income

ONGWEDIVA — What started as a simple desire to stop buying every vegetable from the shops has grown into a small backyard farming project that is helping Ruben Augustus put food on his family's table while earning additional income from surplus produce.

Augustus, from Okapya village in the Oshana region, said that he decided to establish his garden after realising that growing his own food could reduce household expenses while also giving him an opportunity to learn how to farm in Namibia's hot and dry conditions.

"I wanted to grow some of my own food instead of buying everything from the shops. I also wanted to learn gardening and see what I could produce in our dry climate," he said.

Augustus started the garden a few years ago with limited knowledge of gardening.

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His early attempts were met with several challenges, including losing plants and making mistakes.

These taught him valuable lessons about crops. Rather than abandoning the project, he used each setback as a learning opportunity.

Over time, his garden expanded and he gained experience in selecting crops, preparing the soil and timing his planting according to the seasons.

Today, Augustus grows a variety of vegetables, including spinach, carrots, beetroot, cabbage, onions, tomatoes and green peppers.

He said his choice of crops is largely influenced by what his household regularly consumes.

"I chose these because they are vegetables we eat regularly at home," he said.

Although he has enough land to expand the garden significantly, Augustus deliberately keeps it at a manageable size. He said that balancing gardening with other work and projects means that expanding the garden too much could become overwhelming.

Despite its relatively small scale, the garden produces enough food to meet a considerable portion of his household's vegetable needs.

During good harvests, Augustus is also able to sell some of the surplus produce, providing an additional source of income.

The garden also includes fruits such as strawberries, granadillas and bananas. For Augustus, the financial benefit of gardening is particularly noticeable in the household budget.

While the amount saved varies according to the season and size of the harvest, he estimates that growing his own vegetables saves the household about N$250 a month. "When there is extra produce, I can also sell some and make a little extra income," he said. However, gardening in Oshana's dry and hot conditions comes with its own difficulties.

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Augustus identified water as one of his biggest challenges, while high temperatures can affect the growth of some crops.

Pests are another concern, forcing him to rely on simple homemade methods to protect his plants.

He said that he shares more detailed gardening techniques through classes and social media, encouraging aspiring gardeners to learn from experienced growers. To keep the garden productive throughout the year, Augustus avoids planting all his crops at once. Instead, he selects vegetables suited to each season and plans his planting according to expected harvest periods. He also prepares the soil and replants after harvesting old crops to ensure that there is continuously something growing. His advice to aspiring gardeners is simple: start small.

"You do not need a big garden or a lot of money to begin. Start with a few vegetables your family eats regularly, learn as you go, and slowly build your garden," Augustus said.

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