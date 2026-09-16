Namibia: Kanalelo Fires Back At African Stars.... Gallants Move Sparks Contract Storm

Newly appointed head coach of Marumo Gallants, Namibian international Ronnie Kanalelo, has come out guns blazing in response to questions about the manner in which he exited the door of his former employer, African Stars.

"I believe Solomo (Hei) should come forward and tell me what issues he has with me. It seems we are at odds again. If you have the courage, please approach me and clear the air. I'm truly tired of your inflated ego. It seems you weren't even happy to see me on Saturday after the match," he said.

"Regarding your question about my presence at Gallants' training yesterday morning, I was indeed there. However, whether I was there to coach or to watch training remains the real question. I officially started my new coaching job with Marumo Gallants this morning (yesterday)."

He added, "Lastly, my contract clearly states that African Stars will not obstruct me when an international coaching opportunity arises. Solomo doesn't know that because contractual matters are now handled by Patrick (Kauta). He must just wish me luck and move on."

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Stars seeking advice

Meanwhile, Stars have confirmed to SABC Sport that the club is seeking advice on how to handle Kanalelo's surprise appointment by Gallants on Monday night.

It has emerged that the former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper still had an existing agreement with Stars before putting pen to paper with the Betway Premiership side.

Kanalelo led Stars into the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League over the weekend, eliminating Mangasport of Gabon via the away-goals rule at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

However, the 55-year-old did not return to Namibia; instead, he took a detour to Gallants.

Kanalelo reportedly began working with the PSL club on Monday morning, while Stars believed he would be in charge when they face Orlando Pirates next month for a place in the Champions League group stage.

In a statement on Monday, Marumo Gallants FC said Kanalelo brings extensive coaching and playing experience across Southern African football.

"A former professional goalkeeper, he enjoyed a successful playing career with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won three league titles and several domestic trophies, before representing Namibia at the international level, earning 53 caps and featuring at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations," the statement reads.

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"As a coach, Kanalelo has worked extensively in Namibia and South Africa, including roles with Unam FC, Black Africa FC, Bucks Buccaneers FC, African Stars FC, Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic. He also served as part of the Namibia national team technical staff across several major international tournaments, including the 2008, 2019 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations."

The statement further states that, "He holds a CAF A Licence and brings a coaching philosophy centred on discipline, tactical intelligence, and player development. He will lead Marumo Gallants for the remainder of the 2026/27 season, starting with the club's upcoming Betway Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates."

Hei did not respond to calls before going to print.

Breach of contract

However, speaking to SABC Sport, Hei suggested that there could be a case for breach of contract.

"African Stars are working on remedial action, which is to get a replacement coach to get us to the group stage and, at the same time, consulting, given that the coach (Kanalelo) was under contract," Hei told the public broadcaster.

Gallants, meanwhile, said in their announcement that they expect Kanalelo to be on the bench when they host Pirates at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Gallants are rooted to the bottom of the log table, having failed to win any of their six games.

-Additional reporting from SABC SPORT