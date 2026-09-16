Nigeria: How Mikel, Okocha, Ndidi Inspired Akinsanmiro's Super Eagles Journey

Akinsanmiro revealed that representing the Super Eagles had been an ambition dating back to his days with Nigeria's U15 team, making his senior debut a particularly special moment for him and his family

Super Eagles midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has opened up on his long-awaited Nigeria debut, the football icons who shaped his career and his ambitions after joining Italian club Monza on loan.

Akinsanmiro earned his first senior international appearance against Egypt in a preparatory friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

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The former Remo Stars midfielder was handed a starting role in midfield as Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat to the seven-time African champions in December 2025.

Despite the setback, Akinsanmiro did enough to impress and subsequently secured his place in Nigeria's squad for the biennial continental tournament.

For the youngster, however, the significance of the call-up went far beyond simply making the squad.

Akinsanmiro revealed that representing the Super Eagles had been an ambition dating back to his days with Nigeria's U15 team, making his senior debut a particularly special moment for him and his family.

"It was a dream come true," the Monza midfielder told Sporty TV. "I have been wanting to be in the national team from the U15's. My family also were so happy about the call-up."

Mikel, Okocha, Ndidi inspired Akinsanmiro

While Akinsanmiro admitted he did not grow up watching football extensively, he revealed that videos of some of Nigeria's greatest midfielders inspired him during his formative years.

The youngster specifically mentioned former Chelsea and Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel, legendary Nigerian playmaker Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha and current Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as players he looked up to.

"To be honest, I didn't watch football that much from a young age. Growing up, I watched Mikel Obi, Okocha, and Ndidi via YouTube. These people inspire me," he said.

His admiration for Ndidi grew even further after sharing the Super Eagles dressing room with the experienced midfielder at the AFCON.

Akinsanmiro highlighted Ndidi's mentality, aggression, discipline and leadership, while also pointing to his humility as one of the qualities that particularly stood out to him.

"Being at the AFCON with Ndidi, I can say his mentality, aggressiveness, and discipline make him a great leader. He is so humble. This is part of him that inspires me."

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Akinsanmiro sets sights on Monza success

Having now moved into a new chapter of his career in Italy, Akinsanmiro is eager to make his mark at Monza after completing a loan move to the club during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has set his sights on personal development while also contributing to the club's collective ambitions, including competing for silverware.

"I want to improve myself and be part of anything successful in Monza, and compete for the trophy as well," he concluded.

The Nigerian also revealed aspects of life in Italy that have impressed him since his arrival, highlighting the country's culture, food, discipline, and the humility of its people.

"It's the culture, Food, discipline and the Humility the Italians possess."

Akinsanmiro has already made an encouraging start to his Monza adventure, registering an assist on his debut despite the club's 3-2 defeat to Udinese at the Stadio Brianteo.

The Super Eagles midfielder will now be hoping his performances in Italy can earn him another international opportunity when Nigeria take on Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in their upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.