South Africa: Chicken and Bacon Pasta With Peas

A quick family meal when you don't have much time between getting home and serving supper - but you do want something delicious.

In essence, this is a simple one-pot family supper to which I added pasta. It's as simple as a pasta supper gets, but the inclusion of cream and bacon do zhoosh it up a bit.

Cream is a rarity in my pasta sauces but once in a while there's a call to use some. Bacon, on the other hand, appears in my pasta sauces often. And where there's bacon, there are often peas too. Some things just go together.

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You can serve this pasta sauce with any small pasta shape, whether farfalle (which I used), fusilli, rigatoni, conchiglie or other pasta shells.

The chicken I used was breast fillets, as convenient as it gets.

There's red onion and garlic in it too, and if the sauce is not stretching as far as you'd like it to, a little pasta water stirred in at the end will do the trick.

Tony's chicken and bacon pasta with peas

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

Olive oil, as needed

1 medium red onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

A small handful of thyme sprigs, picked

200 g rindless streaky bacon, diced

4 chicken breast fillets, sliced thinly

A glass of...